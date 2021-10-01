WonderHero Becomes First Incubated Project of Polkastarter Labs

WonderHero will get funding and mentorship from Polkastarter Labs
WonderHero Becomes First Incubated Project of Polkastarter Labs
Anime-inspired RPG game WonderHero has become the first incubated project of Polkastarter Labs, the newly created investment arm of Polkastarter.

Players, who represent the last humans left after a nuclear war, have to come back to Earth and fight ferocious monstrosities.    

They are able to collect non-fungible tokens in the form of heroes, weapons, and other objects and then sell them to other collectors on the NFT marketplace. The WonderHero Marketplace is set to launch in October.    

WonderHero allows players to choose between the battle mode and the arena mode. There are also three races, each of which has its own combat advantages.

The game has a governance token, WND, that is used for purchasing weapons, heroes, and items. In order to start playing, one has to buy his or her hero and weapon.

Polkastarter CEO Daniel Stockhus says that WonderHero is the “right fit” for the project’s investment arm:     

The background of the team, coupled with its vision, convinced us that this project was the right selection. It is aligned with our latest initiative, Polkastarter Gaming, and we are so excited to grow this exciting market together.  

