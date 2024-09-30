    Why Ethereum Fees Are Skyrocketing: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum's fees have been rising in recent weeks
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 14:41
    Why Ethereum Fees Are Skyrocketing: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has recently experienced a significant surge in transaction fees.

    Advertisement

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum's weekly fees have soared to $45 million, the highest level since June 10, 2024.

    The spike in fees highlights Ethereum’s growing network activity, even as Bitcoin continues to capture headlines as "digital gold" in traditional finance circles.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4

    IntoTheBlock wrote: "ETH hit $45 million in weekly fees, the highest since June 10, 2024. While Bitcoin's 'digital gold' narrative captures more attention in traditional finance, Ether's growing network activity and price performance continue to impress."

    Advertisement

    Total  Ethereum fees surged by 188.51% in the past week to $45.2 million, according to IntoTheBlock data, indicating the rise in ETH fees as the price rose.

    Cause for concern?

    According to recent insights released by on-chain analytics platform Santiment, Ethereum's fees have been rising in recent weeks, returning to levels observed in late May.

    In the past week, ETH rose to a high of $2,729 on Sept. 27. While there has been an uptick in network activity as the ETH price has recovered, conversations about these increased fees have remained relatively quiet.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket: Here's Key Reason Behind It
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 15:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket: Here's Key Reason Behind It
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Santiment, Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) is a major contributor to these fees, and it continues to lead Ethereum's fee leaderboard. WETH is an important part of Ethereum's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem since it is a "wrapped" version of Ethereum that simplifies interactions with decentralized apps.

    The dominance of WETH in fee contributions suggests that traders are heavily employing DeFi platforms, most likely for liquidity pools, trading and other financial activities that require WETH as a base asset. This shows that the current fee hike could be attributed to greater DeFi activity, which is generally a good indicator of the ecosystem's health.

    It is worth mentioning that increased costs sometimes indicate that the market is approaching a speculative peak, as higher fees frequently correspond with a surge in network activity fueled by market hype.

    However, the current small increase in cost is unlikely to be a reason for concern. Instead, it shows healthy, expanding activity in the Ethereum ecosystem, particularly DeFi and the speculative trading of smaller tokens.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 14:27
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Add Another Zero After This?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 14:23
    XRP's Fate in 'Uptober' Might Stun Crypto Market Bulls
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Why Ethereum Fees Are Skyrocketing: Details
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Add Another Zero After This?
    XRP's Fate in 'Uptober' Might Stun Crypto Market Bulls
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD