What's Synthetix (SNX) and Why Is It Rallying Today?

Tue, 12/06/2022 - 11:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Price rally of protocol's token most likely caused by general recovery of market
What's Synthetix (SNX) and Why Is It Rallying Today?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Synthetix is a project that gained a massive amount of traction even before the eruption of the cryptocurrency market in November 2021. As of today, Synthetix is successfully moving upward despite the downtrend on the market.

What is Synthetix?

Synthetix is a decentralized liquidity provisioning protocol that can be used by any other protocol for various purposes. Synthetix Network's most popular solution is the issuance of synthetic assets that track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring a person to directly hold that asset.

Synthetic assets allow the creation of a blockchainized version of tradfi assets, which makes the cross-industry trading concept a reality. Without leaving the digital assets industry, investors gain exposure to assets that cannot be transferred on the blockchain.

Synthetix acts as a liquidity provider for the aforementioned assets. In addition to synthetic assets, the protocol is actively developing Perps V2, which are essentially low-fee on-chain futures based on the usage of off-chain oracles and Synthetix V3, which will bring the permissionless derivatives trading protocol to life.

Why is SNX rallying?

Despite the strong fundamentals and the prosperity of the protocol back in 2021, today's rally was mostly fueled by the general recovery of the cryptocurrency market. According to the daily chart of SNX, the asset successfully broke the local resistance level reflected in the 50-day moving average.

The movement toward the next resistance at approximately $0.00012 would be the next logical target for SNX. Unfortunately, SNX's future mostly depends on the general state of the market.

Related
Jim Cramer Says Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin Might Crash to Zero

In their latest announcement, SNX announced the curve governance proposal that will significantly reduce swap fees and increase the number of trade routes through SNX, which should positively affect the protocol's revenue and fuel the token's price increase on the market.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions
12/06/2022 - 13:41
Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Has Added 250,000 More Users Despite Crypto Winter
12/06/2022 - 12:56
SHIB Has Added 250,000 More Users Despite Crypto Winter
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image LINK Sees 10% Weekly Rise, Emerging Among Top 10 Coins by Trading Volume
12/06/2022 - 12:35
LINK Sees 10% Weekly Rise, Emerging Among Top 10 Coins by Trading Volume
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan