WhaleFin Presents Modern Digital Wealth Management Platform

Amber Group has announced the launch of WhaleFin , a digital asset platform designed to change the digital assets management experience and push the digital era into the mainstream via democratizing access to the crypto industry.

Wealth management platform for everyone

The platform has been built by the Amber Group which has a lot of experience developing solutions for both institutional and retail investors. WhaleFin will become a useful platform for customers from both worlds with no experience boundaries whatsoever.

WhaleFin digital wealth management platform will include an institutional-grade tool for professional funds management from Amber Pro but, at the same time, it will provide an intuitive user experience from the Amber App designed for retail customers.

By using WhaleFin, users with different levels of experience and goals on the cryptocurrency market will be able to access institutional-tier trading tools and solutions via both desktop and mobile app. The platform has two different versions, including a pro version for traders who are willing to utilize comprehensive trading features and a “lite” version for traders just entering the crypto sphere.

Next-gen algorithmic trading

The platform will also include “long-term value generation,” created for long-term investment with high flexibility and high-tier security. Via WhaleFin’s products, users will be able to maximize their yields to build their own digital wealth. The program provides numerous innovative ways of growing one’s portfolio depending on affordable risks.

In addition to its own algotrading solutions, WhaleFin includes support for custom algorithmic scripts with automated ICEBERG, TWAP and VWAP orders with almost no price impact. An automated transaction cost analysis system will allow users to fully control the order setting process.

In addition to giving users all possible tools for making safer investment decisions, the WhaleFin platform will also empower them to invest in their own future with long-term investment opportunities. The platform plans on providing various educational courses to make the process of entering the industry significantly easier and safer for inexperienced users.

By launching WhaleFin, Amber Group wants to continue the company’s path toward building a modern digital assets ecosystem by empowering all users with institutional-grade tools and solutions for people with little or no experience in the industry.

With the continuous development of the system and further sophistication and maturity, the company plans on saving the free spirit of the DeFi industry and keeping decentralization the number one priority, which allows the creation of equal opportunity for everyone, the main driver of constant innovation in the global economy.