    Web3Bay (3BAY) Offers New Instruments for Blockchain in E-Commerce; BNB NFTs Rocketing, Aptos (APT) Price Follows

    article image
    Guest Author
    Web3Bay (3BAY) pre-sale targets new milestones in December 2024
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 16:00
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Blockchain is no stranger to highs and lows, just like any market, and Aptos and BNB are both feeling the upswing.

    The Aptos (APT) price rally of 21%, has brought back interest after a tough October, yet there’s still a 19% room left to reclaim its previous peak. Over at BNB, its NFT market saw an unexpected boom of 283%, though network revenue dipped by 28% as DeFi transaction fees continued to ease.

    At the same time, Web3Bay is blazing its own trail by bringing the power of web3 blockchain technology to E-commerce.  Web3Bay aims to reshape e-commerce through blockchain.  

    Aptos (APT) price rallies by 21%  

    After a challenging few weeks, Aptos (APT) has finally seen a 21% price rally, due to a jump in on-chain activity. This recent increase follows a steep 30% decline in October, with the price finding support within a critical Fibonacci retracement zone between $7.68 and $8.43. 

    Trading around $9.38, Aptos still has about 19% room to climb before reaching its previous high. A rise in daily active addresses—reaching over 808,000 as of November—shows that more users are engaging with the platform, a positive sign for sustained growth. 

    BNB NFT markets registered comeback in Q3 2024

    BNB Chain’s NFT market made a stunning return in Q3, with trading volumes soaring by 283% to an impressive daily average of $600,400. This resurgence followed a quieter Q2, with a unique twist—high-value collectors or “whales” dominated the market. 

    While the total daily sales increased by 47% to 8,900, active buyers dropped significantly by 53% to just 2,300, hinting at a shift toward bigger players rather than smaller buyers. Despite these gains, revenue from network activity fell by 28% to $34.9 million, as gas fees in DeFi transactions continued their gradual decline.

    Web3Bay (3BAY) introduces decentralized marketplace amid pre-sale

    Web3Bay is a new kind of e-commerce platform that harnesses the decentralized powers of Web3 and blockchain technology. 

    Think of it as similar to eBay or Amazon, but without hidden fees, intrusive data collection, or third-party middlemen taking a cut. Instead, Web3Bay runs on a decentralized, blockchain-based system that keeps every transaction transparent, private, and fair. The platform’s 3BAY token is what powers the entire Web3Bay ecosystem. It enables payments, offers a 5% discount, and even grants users voting rights to help shape Web3Bay’s future.

    The presale of the 3Bay token is officially live with the stage 1 price sitting at $0.003 per token. 

    Once launched, Web3Bay will allow users to list, buy, and sell with crypto, while integrating mainstream payment options like PayPal and Google Pay. The roadmap also includes plans for staking rewards and community-driven governance, empowering users to directly influence the platform's evolution.

    In Summary 

    Aptos’ 21% price rally and increasing on-chain engagement reflect growing confidence in its potential, as it leverages scalability and developer support for long-term growth. Similarly, BNB’s NFT market comeback highlights the influence of high-value collectors shaping digital ownership, even as network revenue takes a temporary dip.

    With its decentralized marketplace, Web3Bay envisions e-commerce that’s fully in the hands of its users—not just for buying and selling, but for deciding the platform’s direction, too. 

