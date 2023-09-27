Ramp Starts Supporting Casper Network L1 Blockchain

Thanks to new integration, Ramp Network customers are now able to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets on Casper Network with various fiat-powered payment methods.

Ramp Network adds support for Casper: What to know

Ramp Network, a modern fintech company in the segment of payment rails connecting digital assets to the global financial system, started supporting Casper Network, the distributed ledger platform renowned for its industry-leading scalability and security.

We're keeping it simple ✅



🔼 Casper is optimized for security, decentralization, and high throughput



🔼 All this is achieved while evolving to provide leading solutions for open-source projects



Explore the trilemma, solved: https://t.co/vtGNNQUFfj pic.twitter.com/7yns0ML6DF — Casper (@Casper_Network) September 26, 2023

The cooperation between two fintech innovators is designed to allow Casper Network users to purchase their favorite assets with familiar fiat-cenric payment instruments.

Alizee Carli, Executive Director of Ecosystem Development at Casper Association, stresses the importance of the synergy between Ramp Network and Casper Network for the nest phase of massive cryptocurrency adoption:

This collaboration with Ramp Network underscores our commitment to provide user-friendly experiences,expand accessibility and foster broader adoption. By combining our robust blockchain infrastructure with Ramp's intuitive fiat<>crypto gateway, we're ensuring that our community can transact with ease, security, and speed.

Also, the integration is set to introduce the opportunities of Ramp to Internet users who have no cryptocurrencies. With this integration, users can exchange Casper-based assets to fiat with no third-party exchanges.

Advanced speed and security for all transactions

Jose Atalaya, Geo Expansion and Ecosystem Manager at Ramp, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for various actors in the Web3 ecosystem:

We're thrilled to collaborate with Casper, one of the most innovative and reliable platforms in the blockchain space. Together, we are making crypto more accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

This collaboration prioritizes safeguarding user transactions and data. Transactions will be confirmed faster and in a more cost-efficient way, thanks to the combined capabilities of both networks.

The integration kicks off today, Sept. 27, 2023. Users are able to stress test the first-ever fiat gateway to Casper blockchain and assets issued on it.