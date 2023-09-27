Ramp Starts Supporting Casper Network L1 Blockchain

Wed, 09/27/2023 - 14:13
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Crypto-to-fiat payments solution Ramp Network signals support for novel high-performance blockchain
Ramp Starts Supporting Casper Network L1 Blockchain
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Thanks to new integration, Ramp Network customers are now able to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets on Casper Network with various fiat-powered payment methods.

Ramp Network adds support for Casper: What to know

Ramp Network, a modern fintech company in the segment of payment rails connecting digital assets to the global financial system, started supporting Casper Network, the distributed ledger platform renowned for its industry-leading scalability and security.

The cooperation between two fintech innovators is designed to allow Casper Network users to purchase their favorite assets with familiar fiat-cenric payment instruments.

Alizee Carli, Executive Director of Ecosystem Development at Casper Association, stresses the importance of the synergy between Ramp Network and Casper Network for the nest phase of massive cryptocurrency adoption:

This collaboration with Ramp Network underscores our commitment to provide user-friendly experiences,expand accessibility and foster broader adoption. By combining our robust blockchain infrastructure with Ramp's intuitive fiat<>crypto gateway, we're ensuring that our community can transact with ease, security, and speed.

Also, the integration is set to introduce the opportunities of Ramp to Internet users who have no cryptocurrencies. With this integration, users can exchange Casper-based assets to fiat with no third-party exchanges.

Advanced speed and security for all transactions

Jose Atalaya, Geo Expansion and Ecosystem Manager at Ramp, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for various actors in the Web3 ecosystem:

We're thrilled to collaborate with Casper, one of the most innovative and reliable platforms in the blockchain space. Together, we are making crypto more accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

This collaboration prioritizes safeguarding user transactions and data. Transactions will be confirmed faster and in a more cost-efficient way, thanks to the combined capabilities of both networks.

The integration kicks off today, Sept. 27, 2023. Users are able to stress test the first-ever fiat gateway to Casper blockchain and assets issued on it.

#Ramp Network #Casper
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano (ADA) Staking Launches on This Crypto Exchange: Details
09/27/2023 - 15:10
Cardano (ADA) Staking Launches on This Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP May Be Biggest Beneficiary of Current Market Revival, Here's Why
09/27/2023 - 14:44
XRP May Be Biggest Beneficiary of Current Market Revival, Here's Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance's Yi He Addresses New FUD: Read Her Letter
09/27/2023 - 13:51
Binance's Yi He Addresses New FUD: Read Her Letter
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov