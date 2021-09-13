Visa "In the Middle" of Crypto, CEO Al Kelly Says

Alfred Kelly, CEO and chairman of leading global card payment system Visa, yet again shows optimism about cryptocurrencies.

"In the middle of it"

Mr. Kelly sat down with Fortune CEO Alan Murray on the Leadership Next podcast to discuss various themes, including cryptocurrencies and their role in the modern financial system.

According to the transcription of the interview shared by Digest Time, the Visa CEO wants to see this company "in the middle" of the next-gen financial system regardless of crypto's role in it:

I don't know how far the cryptocurrencies are going to take off. Let's say in five years it was a fad and no big deal? Or will it be extremely popular? I'm not smart enough to know, but what I'm smart enough to do is make sure our company is in the middle of it today.

Mr. Kelly outlined that crypto could become "big business," and Visa is fully prepared for this phase of cryptocurrency adoption.

Also, he foresees the amazing prospects of the CBDC concept. According to him, digital currencies backed by central banks may evolve into strong payment vehicles.

Visa is on its way to crypto adoption

Amidst the "classic" fintech heavyweights, Visa's strategy on crypto adoption is the most aggressive. Its team is focused on integrating all of the red-hot trends in the segment.

As covered by U.Today previously, Visa purchased a $150,000 NFT from the CryptoPunks series. Visa's head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that this is only the beginning for his team.

Also, Mr. Sheffield predicts that crypto public addresses might become as popular as email addresses.