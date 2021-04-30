Virunga National Park Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, and Other Coins as Donations

Africa's oldest national park is asking for cryptocurrency donations
Virunga National Park Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, and Other Coins as Donations
Virunga National Park, a home to hippos, elephants, antelope, mountain gorillas, and other wildlife species, has started accepting donations in multiple cryptocurrencies.

The list of supported digital assets includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), and a bunch of more obscure altcoins like Amp (AMP) and Storj (STORJ).         

Africa’s largest park is asking for contributions for saving its critically endangered mountain gorillas, building green energy sources, and other goals.

By accepting crypto-donations, we make it easier for tech-minded, eco-conscious individuals to directly donate cryptocurrency to Virunga in a tax- efficient way.

A Bitcoin mining hub

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's crown jewel is no stranger to crypto.

Because of its surplus clean energy produced by the EU-sponsored hydroelectric plant, Virunga National Park has become a major hub for Bitcoin miners.

Bitcoin mining
Image by @BigBlock_DC
