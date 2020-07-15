Tweet-based article

VeChain Price Likely to Hit 250 Sats If Resistance Break Happens: Major Analyst

Prominent analyst Michael van de Poppe expects VET to again retest the 210-212-satoshi resistance and achieve a significant price surge if it succeeds

Dutch-based analyst Michael van de Poppe (often referred to as "Crypto Michael") has posted a fresh VeChain (VET) technical analysis on Twitter, expecting VET to reach the 230- or even 250-satoshi level in the event of a successful resistance retest.

VET targets 250 sats if it breaks out

The analyst has posted a VET/BTC chart, in which VET is about to test the resistance area between 210 and 212 satoshis, marked in red.

It has been tested multiple times already, "Crypto Michael" said, but if another retest happens now, the coin is likely to break above it or go for new targets: 228-230 satoshis and 250-255 satoshis.

"Crypto Michael" also pointed out that the crucial levels to maintain are 180-190 satoshis.