    Vanguard Shuts Down Bitcoin ETF Speculation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Forget about it. Vanguard is not launching a Bitcoin ETF
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 20:16
    Vanguard Shuts Down Bitcoin ETF Speculation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Salim Ramji, Vanguard's newly appointed CEO, has confirmed that the investment company has no plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF. 

    Advertisement

    Vanguard chose to remain on the sidelines despite other major players such as BlackRock and Fidelity diving headfirst into the burgeoning sector. 

    After breaking numerous records, BlackRock's IBIT is now on track to become the largest holder of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    Vanguard Shuts Down Bitcoin ETF Speculation
    Ethereum to Crash? Veteran Trader Bets Peter Brandt Big on $1,651 ETH
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 05:38
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    There has been a lot of speculation about Vanguard eventually jumping on the Bitcoin train after Ramji, who oversaw the launch of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, joined the investment giant as the new case. However, it is now clear that the leadership change has not affected Vanguard's anti-Bitcoin stance. 

    Earlier this year, Vanguard ruffled the feathers of cryptocurrency enthusiasts by prohibiting its customers from buying Bitcoin on its platform. 

    The Pennsylvania-based investment advisor boasts roughly $9.3 trillion worth of assets under management.  

    Related
    BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust Breaks ETF Chart With $20 Billion Inflow
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 13:05
    BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust Breaks ETF Chart With $20 Billion Inflow
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
       

    While Bitcoiners are understandably bitter about Vanguard's blunt rejection, the investment giant is doing just fine without crypto. In fact, according to recent data, Vanguard managed to outpace BlackRock in terms of year-to-date ETF inflows with a whopping $126 billion as of July. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas once jokingly described Vanguard as "TradFi Moby Dick" after it managed to dwarf Bitcoin's impressive inflows during the initial weeks of trading.                 

    The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a whopping $477.4 billion worth of assets under management.    

    Never say never? 

    Even though it seems extremely unlikely that Vanguard will change its anti-crypto stance, it is worth noting that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink used to be a vocal crypto skeptic. However, now he believes that Bitcoin has a role in investment portfolios, comparing the largest cryptocurrency to gold.    

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 18:29
    US Government Sends Massive Amount of BTC to Coinbase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 16:02
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Coinbase Holds
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iAgent Protocol Unveils Revolutionary Human-Trained AI-Agent from Visual Data
    WebX 2024 in JAPAN: A Two-Day Gathering of Companies Venturing into Web3, Led by the Anime Industry
    Here Are Four Essential Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Kaspa Mining Pool
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vanguard Shuts Down Bitcoin ETF Speculation
    US Government Sends Massive Amount of BTC to Coinbase
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Coinbase Holds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD