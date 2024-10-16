V3V Ventures Doubles its Bet on Telegram, Acquires @trade Username as NFT on TON

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Singapore-based VC team V3V Ventures has shared the details of the new phase of its expansion on Telegram. With the unique username acquired for $1.25 million, it has all the chances to become a go-to advertising powerhouse in the fastest-growing messenger.

Led by Mr. Buzz, V3V Ventures secures @trade Telegram username

According to the recent statement of Mr. Buzz, a well-known global VC investor and digital entrepreneur, V3V Ventures logged yet another accomplishment in its expansion in the Telegram- and TON-centric ecosystems.

On the Fragment-based NFTs auction, it acquired @trade, the most valuable Telegram username ever. The net amount of funds that V3V Ventures invested in the purchase totals $1,250,000l.

Also, V3V Ventures allocated notable sums for the further development of the channel associated with @trade. With curated content and exclusive comments, it quickly attracted millions of users interested in Web3, DeFi, blockchain and digital economy.

Commenting on the details of the deal and its role in the V3V Ventures’ strategy, Mr. Buzz stressed that @trade purchasing yet again reaffirmed the fund’s commitment to developing influence on Telegram:

What has happened is yet another step in our strategy in investing in Telegram and TON ecosystems: username, channels, and so on. All usernames we obtained function as NFTs and can be tied to Telegram channels in verifiable and tamper-proof manner.

According to some estimations, the net value of the channel might exceed $2 million, which is equal to a 60% surge compared to the initial purchasing price.

V3V Ventures’ journey in Telegram and TON ecosystem hits major milestone

As covered by U.Today previously, V3V Ventures is building a diverse ecosystem of Telegram channels with an emphasis on Web3, AI, DeFi, NFTs and the finance sphere. The Singapore-based fund has already injected $5.5 million in usernames bonded to TON-based NFTs.

Gaining access to such an ecosystem of channels makes V3V Ventures a dangerous competitor for Telegram advertising heavyweights of previous generations.

Also, it purchased Metaverse.sg, an Asia-centric community of crypto enthusiasts. It serves as the exchange point between project founders, key opinion leaders (KOLs), digital advertisers, team founders and VC investors.

With Metaverse.sg, all participants in growing Web3 ecosystems can share ideas with each other, introduce their businesses, and seek additional funding and new media exposure opportunities.

DeBank tracker of on-chain assets states that the net portfolio of Metaverse.sg residents exceeds $640 million in equivalent, as of early Q4, 2024. Together with the group of premium Telegram channels, Metaverse.sg is one more pillar of V3V Ventures' surging influence in Web3 investing and marketing segments.

Injecting liquidity into promising segments of Web3 and AI

Besides working in the digital marketing, community management and social media traffic segment, V3V Ventures completed a number of its own VC deals in crypto and beyond.

Recently, its team finalized a deal with Bracket.fi, a platform for liquid ETH staking on Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Together with leading VCs, it invested in Shieldeum.net, a cutting-edge Web3 cybersecurity solution for 440 million crypto users, powered by an AI-driven decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN).

Most recently, it acquired a stake in Brkt.gg, which is leading a new growth direction in prediction markets. Inspired by Polymarket support, it is laser-focused on innovation, transparency and strengthening the BRKT role in DeFi.