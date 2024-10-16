Advertisement
AD

    V3V Ventures Doubles its Bet on Telegram, Acquires @trade Username as NFT on TON

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    As a next step of its expansion strategy, V3V Ventures and its leader known as Mr. Buzz obtained @trade username as TON’s non-fungible token
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 10:15
    V3V Ventures Doubles its Bet on Telegram, Acquires @trade Username as NFT on TON
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Singapore-based VC team V3V Ventures has shared the details of the new phase of its expansion on Telegram. With the unique username acquired for $1.25 million, it has all the chances to become a go-to advertising powerhouse in the fastest-growing messenger.

    Led by Mr. Buzz, V3V Ventures secures @trade Telegram username

    According to the recent statement of Mr. Buzz, a well-known global VC investor and digital entrepreneur, V3V Ventures logged yet another accomplishment in its expansion in the Telegram- and TON-centric ecosystems. 

    On the Fragment-based NFTs auction, it acquired @trade, the most valuable Telegram username ever. The net amount of funds that V3V Ventures invested in the purchase totals $1,250,000l.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC
    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years
    Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in Q4, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Enter New Bullish Market Phase, Solana (SOL) Doubletop Pattern Incoming?

    Also, V3V Ventures allocated notable sums for the further development of the channel associated with @trade. With curated content and exclusive comments, it quickly attracted millions of users interested in Web3, DeFi, blockchain and digital economy. 

    Advertisement

    Commenting on the details of the deal and its role in the V3V Ventures’ strategy, Mr. Buzz stressed that @trade purchasing yet again reaffirmed the fund’s commitment to developing influence on Telegram:

    What has happened is yet another step in our strategy in investing in Telegram and TON ecosystems: username, channels, and so on. All usernames we obtained function as NFTs and can be tied to Telegram channels in verifiable and tamper-proof manner.

    According to some estimations, the net value of the channel might exceed $2 million, which is equal to a 60% surge compared to the initial purchasing price. 

    V3V Ventures’ journey in Telegram and TON ecosystem hits major milestone

    As covered by U.Today previously, V3V Ventures is building a diverse ecosystem of Telegram channels with an emphasis on Web3, AI, DeFi, NFTs and the finance sphere. The Singapore-based fund has already injected $5.5 million in usernames bonded to TON-based NFTs.

    Related
    V3V Ventures Builds Ecosystem of Telegram Channels, Focus on VC, Web3
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 11:19
    V3V Ventures Builds Ecosystem of Telegram Channels, Focus on VC, Web3
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Gaining access to such an ecosystem of channels makes V3V Ventures a dangerous competitor for Telegram advertising heavyweights of previous generations.

    Also, it purchased Metaverse.sg, an Asia-centric community of crypto enthusiasts. It serves as the exchange point between project founders, key opinion leaders (KOLs), digital advertisers, team founders and VC investors.

    With Metaverse.sg, all participants in growing Web3 ecosystems can share ideas with each other, introduce their businesses, and seek additional funding and new media exposure opportunities. 

    DeBank tracker of on-chain assets states that the net portfolio of Metaverse.sg residents exceeds $640 million in equivalent, as of early Q4, 2024. Together with the group of premium Telegram channels, Metaverse.sg is one more pillar of V3V Ventures' surging influence in Web3 investing and marketing segments.

    Injecting liquidity into promising segments of Web3 and AI

    Besides working in the digital marketing, community management and social media traffic segment, V3V Ventures completed a number of its own VC deals in crypto and beyond.

    Recently, its team finalized a deal with Bracket.fi, a platform for liquid ETH staking on Ethereum Virtual Machine.

    Together with leading VCs, it invested in Shieldeum.net, a cutting-edge Web3 cybersecurity solution for 440 million crypto users, powered by an AI-driven decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN).

    Most recently, it acquired a stake in Brkt.gg, which is leading a new growth direction in prediction markets. Inspired by Polymarket support, it is laser-focused on innovation, transparency and strengthening the BRKT role in DeFi.

    #V3V Ventures
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 10:12
    DOGE Founder Reveals: Does He Still Own Dogecoin?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 9:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Hints 'Uptober' Yet to Start
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support
    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Founder Reveals: Does He Still Own Dogecoin?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Hints 'Uptober' Yet to Start
    LBank Unveils Future Compliance Strategy, Accelerating Global Expansion in the Crypto Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD