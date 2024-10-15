V3V Ventures Builds Ecosystem of Telegram Channels, Focus on VC, Web3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mr. Buzz, renowned cryptocurrency VC and CEO of Metaverse.sg, has acquired a number of blue-chip Telegram usernames that competitors can only dream about. With millions of dollars invested in @buzz, @trade, @startups and other “vanity plates” of the largest messenger, follower metrics are surging day by day.

Most hyped usernames, millions of subscribers

In 2024, Singapore-Based VC firm V3V Ventures and its key figurehead, known colloquially as Mr. Buzz, accomplished a number of milestones in their investing journey, growing the Telegram channels ecosystem.

Image by V3V Ventures

As of now, V3V Ventures and Mr. Buzz are investing in early-stage start-ups and innovative IT projects with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other classes of innovative software for Web2 and Web3.

For a stake of $3 million, V3V Ventures acquired Metaverse.sg, one of the most popular and fast-growing digital Web3 communities in Asia. With Metaverse.sg, founders can showcase their project to a large and passionate audience, while crypto enthusiasts can spot the next big thing to consider investing in. Aggregated portfolios of Metaverse.sg community members total over $650 million.

Meanwhile, the activity of Mr. Buzz in the Telegram and TON segments has made headlines in recent months. With over $5 million of liquidity injected into Telegram’s usernames market, V3V Ventures obtained the following channels and started promoting them aggressively:

@ether

@trading

@venture

@insta

@anime

@freelancer

@trade

The last channel is the most valued one: V3V Ventures obtained it for a whopping $1.25 million. All channels cover the latest developments in relevant niches and quickly attracted tens of millions of followers worldwide.

V3V Ventures betting big on Telegram, here’s why

In an exclusive comment for U.Today, Mr. Buzz shared the details of his motivation and his team’s decision to focus on Telegram and TON:

With Telegram sharing 50% of ad revenue with channel owners and planning an IPO, it’s a prime opportunity. Our username investments are positioned to capitalize on this growth, generating both content and revenue. Owning high-traffic Telegram channels is key. We're building a community and leveraging our usernames for content creation and promotion.

As the rivalry on Telegram is savage in the segment of crypto-, blockchain- and VC-themed channels, V3V Ventures is attempting to evolve into a dominant platform for both advertisers and content creators.

With premium-level Telegram usernames in store, V3V Ventures can offer its partners previously unseen promotion and coverage opportunities.

Each of the headlines is bonded to a corresponding non-fungible token (NFT) on top of the TON blockchain. As such, ownership is verified, which can be useful in protecting followers and advertisers from being scammed.

From pioneering Bitcoin L2 to NFT farming apps

Besides his involvement in the Telegram ecosystem, Mr. Buzz funded a number of promising products in various segments of Web3. Namely, V3V Ventures co-led the round for BitLayer, a Bitcoin-based L2 blockchain with smart contracts. The protocol operates on its own virtual machine, dubbed BitVM, and might be crucial for solving Bitcoin's (BTC) programmability problems.

V3V Ventures also backed CrossCurve in its fundraising efforts. The platform is pushing the barriers of the LSTFi sphere and works on the top of Curve Finance (CRV), a battle-tested blue-chip DeFi on EVM.

Last but not least, V3V Ventures obtained a stake in Clash of Coins and One Way Block, two upcoming eccentric Play-to-Earn games with NFT-centric mechanisms integrated. As such, the Singapore-based investment firm is ready to meet the developing bull run locked and loaded with a diversified portfolio of assets.