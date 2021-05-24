Users Massively Withdraw Bitcoin from Exchanges, While BTC Deposits Hit 4-Month Low

News
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 09:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics reports show that large amounts of users are withdrawing Bitcoin from crypto exchanges and number of BTC deposits has hit a new low
Users Massively Withdraw Bitcoin from Exchanges, While BTC Deposits Hit 4-Month Low
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Charts created by popular analytics provider Glassnode show that users now prefer to sit tight on their Bitcoin and hold it in cold storage vaults, instead of depositing it to exchanges to sell.

Besides, the number of users on the BTC network is growing as co-coiners are buying the dip.

Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges surging, BTC deposits hit another low

Charts provided by Glassnode data aggregator indicate that investors are bullish on the world's flagship digital currency.

As per the 7-MA graph, crypto exchanges are seeing massive Bitcoin withdrawals at the moment, reaching a yearly high. The last time such big Bitcoin withdrawals were noticed back in March 2020, they were twice as high on the chart.

7779_0
Image via Twitter

Another chart by Glassnode demonstrates a substantial drop in Bitcoin exchange deposits. Those have reached a four-month low (7-day MA) and now total 2,645.738.

Related
Veteran Trader John Bollinger Claims Bitcoin Is Forming Short-Term Double Bottom

Number of users on the BTC network grows as no-coiners are buying the dip

Crypto trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo has also shared a chart provided by Glassnode. Showing it, the trader specifies that the number of new entities on the BTC network is increasing.

The chart shows that the current massive increase of new Bitcoin users can be compared to December 2017-January 2018, before the start of the two-year crypto winter.

Bitball Bitball

“N-coiners are buying the Bitcoin dip," Woo has specified. Since May 10, Bitcoin has been on the decline:  first, after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla has stopped accepting BTC as a means of exchange for e-cars, then due to China cracking down on crypto businesses and Bitcoin mining.

At press time, the biggest crypto asset is trading below the crucial $40,000 line, changing hands at $36,594, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals He's Bitcoin Holder
05/24/2021 - 13:56

Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals He's Bitcoin Holder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Hedge Fund One River Jumps Into Bitcoin ETF Race with "Carbon Neutral" Proposal
05/24/2021 - 13:22

Hedge Fund One River Jumps Into Bitcoin ETF Race with "Carbon Neutral" Proposal
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image I Would Not Consider DOGE the Tech of the Future of Digital Finance: Cardano CTO
05/24/2021 - 12:59

I Would Not Consider DOGE the Tech of the Future of Digital Finance: Cardano CTO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img