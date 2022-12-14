U.S. Senator Claims Binance Has Ties to Chinese Government

Wed, 12/14/2022 - 18:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) claims that Binance has ties to the Chinese Communist Party
U.S. Senator Claims Binance Has Ties to Chinese Government
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During an FTX-focused hearing held by the Senate Banking Committee, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is controlled by the Chinese government. 

I wanna stay on this concern that I have. Particularly, about Binance. About the Chinese Communist Party’s role and support of that. To be clear, Binance is being proliferated around the world. It's a [Chinese] state-backed network.

Related
Nearly $800 Million in Ethereum Net Inflows Deposited to Binance: Source

Hagerty claims that Binance is doing business in emerging markets in “a very predatory fashion.” 

The lawmaker noted that Binance is nearly seven times larger than FTX by trading volume. Furthermore, he predicts that the exchange’s market share will only grow now that its main rival has collapsed. 

If Binance were to implode like FTX, that would have “catastrophic” consequences, Hagerty says.   

The senator is concerned by the fact that there is no transparency regarding Binance’s reserves, and the influence that U.S. regulators can have on these exchanges is limited. 

The senator also voiced his concerns about the dominance of the USD as the world's reserve currency.   

Binance was founded in China back in 2017, but the exchange was forced to move out of the country due to the government's crackdown on crypto trading. 

In a blog post published in September, Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao, who is a Canadian citizen, denied having ties to the Chinese government. Zhao also claims that the world's largest exchange doesn't have any legal entities in China.      

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 14
12/14/2022 - 20:00
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Pares Gains as Fed Announces Another Big Rate Hike
12/14/2022 - 19:11
Bitcoin Pares Gains as Fed Announces Another Big Rate Hike
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show
12/14/2022 - 16:29
Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan