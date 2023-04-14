Uniswap Users Targeted by Phishing Scam

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 20:15
Alex Dovbnya
Cybersecurity firm PeckShield warns Uniswap users of a phishing account that falsely claims that a bug endangers their tokens
Cybersecurity firm PeckShield has issued a warning regarding a phishing account that is spreading false information about a purported Uniswap exploit.

The phishing account, impersonating Pocket Universe, claims that a bug in the Permit2 Contract makes Uniswap users' coins unsafe.

The fraudulent account then prompts users to revoke their current approvals on a platform called Revoke Cash.

PeckShield Inc. took to Twitter to alert users about the phishing attempt, urging them to stay vigilant and not fall prey to the scam.

Uniswap (UNI) Partners With China's MATIC Conflux (CFX), Here's the Deal
The company emphasized that the tweets contain false statements intended to entice users to click the phishing link and ultimately steal their tokens.

The real Pocket Universe account, @PocketUniverseZ, offers an extension that protects users from scams.

To prevent falling victim to such phishing attempts, it is crucial for users to verify the authenticity of accounts and information sources before taking any action.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

