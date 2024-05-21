Advertisement
AD

    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Decentralized exchange giant Uniswap has responded to the SEC's Wells notice
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 19:32
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Decentralized exchange giant Uniswap has filed its response to the Wells notice it recently received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    Advertisement

    Uniswap has accused the agency of attempting to significantly expand its jurisdiction so that it covers all digital value. According to Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams, the SEC wants to become "the world internet police."

    "This SEC’s reckless approach to crypto has not protected consumers and has caused immeasurable harm in the US - to individuals, businesses, and the state itself. We should lead on internet innovation, not stifle it," Adams said. 

    HOT Stories
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court
    Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin
    SpaceX Hits Major Milestone, Community Expects DOGE to the Moon
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details

    Related
    Tue, 01/30/2024 - 12:31
    Uniswap Introduces Major New Feature
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Uniswap claims that it is not required to be registered as a broker. It has predicted that the SEC's authority over technology will be further narrowed due to its decision to litigate this issue. 

    The defendant insists that the underlying transactions on the protocol are not securities transactions, comparing Uniswap to Coinbase Wallet. In March, U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla ruled that the latter was not conducting brokerage activities.

    Related
    Sun, 01/28/2024 - 11:23
    Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Furthermore, Uniswap claims that it does not solicit users to perform swaps on the protocol, adding that its general public statements do not amount to solicitation. In addition, the defendant has stated that it does not provide advice to the users of the protocol or the interface. 

    Uniswap neither acts as a depository nor engages in clearing activity, according to its response. The SEC suggested that Uniswap's contracts serve as depositories for securities. 

    The distribution of the native UNI token was also addressed in the lawsuit, with Uniswap stating that it does not satisfy the requirements of the Howey test in order to be recognized as a securities offering. 

    Adams has stated that Uniswap is "ready to fight" the SEC in court. As reported by U.Today, it was sued by the agency in April.  

    #Uniswap News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin
    2024/05/21 19:43
    Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/21 19:43
    Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Solana's Shiba Inu Goes Big: BONK Reaches $2 Billion Milestone
    2024/05/21 19:43
    Solana's Shiba Inu Goes Big: BONK Reaches $2 Billion Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Force Marketplace Receives a Major Upgrade, as Announced by Mr. Lado Okhotnikov
    The Rise of Chatbots: How CardanoGPT is Revolutionizing the Crypto Space with Custom-Trained Chatbots
    Celebrate Simple Miners 5th Anniversary in Style
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court
    Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin
    Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD