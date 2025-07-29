Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Unexpectedly Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Critic Jim Cramer

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 14:02
    Jim Cramer considers Bitcoin major hedge against economic uncertainty
    Advertisement
    Unexpectedly Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Critic Jim Cramer
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jim Cramer, renowned TV anchor and longtime critic of Bitcoin (BTC), has made an unexpectedly bullish statement about the flagship cryptocurrency. In a video clip shared by The Bitcoin Historian on X, Cramer spoke highly of the positive impact of BTC.

    Advertisement

    Jim Cramer acknowledges Bitcoin as hedge

    Cramer noted that "Bitcoin is a hedge against the U.S. budget deficit." In his analysis, the cryptocurrency could prevent nations from experiencing economic hardship, which could lead to political instability.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 14:28
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    ByYuri Molchan

    According to Cramer, an unnamed worker five years ago took his paycheck and invested in Bitcoin. Notably, that was when the asset traded for less than $50,000 on the market. Interestingly, the investment has paid off, and the worker no longer has to work but is still living comfortably.

    Cramer’s viewpoint suggests that Bitcoin could serve as a protective asset against hyperinflation or economic instability. The critic’s open acknowledgement of the potential of BTC is shocking given his past skepticism toward digital currencies.

    It might indicate that Cramer is shifting ground, having seen the positive impact of a Bitcoin investment. Or, he may have been influenced by recent economic trends and the growing adoption of Bitcoin by traditional institutions as a store of value.

    Regardless, his views align with those of Anthony Pompliano, CEO of ProCap, who believes that the U.S. government will soon start buying Bitcoin.   

    Bitcoin: Praise or warning from "Cramer Effect?"

    Cramer’s comments have sparked debate among users in the crypto space. Some consider that the Bitcoin critic is finally appreciating the value of the asset after previously dismissing it.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 20:40
    Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats the Odds to Mine Entire Block
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    However, others argued that, given Cramer's bullish stance on Bitcoin, the price is about to reverse its gains due to the "Jim Cramer Effect."

    As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $118,281.25, which reflects a 0.34% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin dropped from a peak of $119,273.87 to its current level. Despite the slight dip, trading volume is up by 11.86% to $67.6 billion as transaction maintains an uptick.

    #Jim Cramer #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:50
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes $1: Why Reaching Milestone Still Delayed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:20
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Eyes $1: Why Reaching Milestone Still Delayed
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    Show all