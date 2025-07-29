Unexpectedly Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Critic Jim Cramer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Jim Cramer, renowned TV anchor and longtime critic of Bitcoin (BTC), has made an unexpectedly bullish statement about the flagship cryptocurrency. In a video clip shared by The Bitcoin Historian on X, Cramer spoke highly of the positive impact of BTC.

Jim Cramer acknowledges Bitcoin as hedge

Cramer noted that "Bitcoin is a hedge against the U.S. budget deficit." In his analysis, the cryptocurrency could prevent nations from experiencing economic hardship, which could lead to political instability.

According to Cramer, an unnamed worker five years ago took his paycheck and invested in Bitcoin. Notably, that was when the asset traded for less than $50,000 on the market. Interestingly, the investment has paid off, and the worker no longer has to work but is still living comfortably.

JUST IN: JIM CRAMER JUST SAID LIVE ON CNBC TODAY THAT #BITCOIN IS A HEDGE AGAINST THE US BECOMING "WEIMER GERMANY"



THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WILD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4LzHBDWrDG — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 29, 2025

Cramer’s viewpoint suggests that Bitcoin could serve as a protective asset against hyperinflation or economic instability. The critic’s open acknowledgement of the potential of BTC is shocking given his past skepticism toward digital currencies.

It might indicate that Cramer is shifting ground, having seen the positive impact of a Bitcoin investment. Or, he may have been influenced by recent economic trends and the growing adoption of Bitcoin by traditional institutions as a store of value.

Regardless, his views align with those of Anthony Pompliano, CEO of ProCap, who believes that the U.S. government will soon start buying Bitcoin .

Bitcoin: Praise or warning from "Cramer Effect?"

Cramer’s comments have sparked debate among users in the crypto space. Some consider that the Bitcoin critic is finally appreciating the value of the asset after previously dismissing it.

However, others argued that, given Cramer's bullish stance on Bitcoin, the price is about to reverse its gains due to the " Jim Cramer Effect ."