TRUESY NFT Platform Releases 'Welcome to Miami' Collection by Alex Mijares

Alex Mijares is among the most popular modern artists in Florida. Prior to joining the NFT scene, he was ranked by Forbes and Elite Daily as being in the top-10 most influential artists.

Alexander Mijares releases Welcome to Miami series as NFTs

In his works, Mr. Mijares reflects his Cuban and Spanish roots as well as the energy of his town - Miami. Recently he tokenized three dynamic creations, A Family United, Welcome to Miami, and The Dancer in his exclusive collection Welcome to Miami.

Explore the dynamic and colorful @Mijares on #Truesy built on @Tezos. Mijares’ inspiration comes from the dynamic energy of his city of Miami and his Cuban and Spanish roots that create rich pieces from his culture. #CleanNFT #Tezoshttps://t.co/jEvxDML5GL — Truesy (@Truesy_official) June 22, 2021

Three paintings are currently for sale on TRUESY, a revolutionary Tezos-based marketplace for digital collectibles. The exclusive artwork Welcome to Miami is worth $45,000 at press time while the copies of A Family United cost $500 each.

Auction for A Family United closes today, on June 24, 2021, at 5:00 pm UTC.

It's also worth noticing that Mr. Mijares is well-known as the creator of custom pieces for artists like Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, Pharrell and Alejandro Sanz.

What is special about TRUESY?

TRUESY promotes itself as a ground-breaking marketplace for non-fungible tokens built on the top of Tezos (XTZ), a high-performance smart contract environment.

First of all, all NFTs that are released on TRUESY are curated and thoroughly picked by experts and enthusiasts. Its interface is intuitive: TRUESY will bring newbies to the vibrant segment of NFT art.

Also, due to the technology of Tezos (XTZ), TRUESY represents one of the pioneering environmental-friendly marketplaces for tokenized art.