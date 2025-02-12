Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Tron's USDD Stablecoin Hits Massive Staking Milestone: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 15:23
    Advertisement
    Tron's USDD Stablecoin Hits Massive Staking Milestone: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Decenralized USD (USDD), a stablecoin introduced by Tron's Justin Sun in 2022, approaches the $200 million milestone in net staking volume. The asset also targets the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap and already challenges some stablecoin heavyweights.

    USDD hits important staking milestone, Justin Sun says

    Decentralized USD (USDD), a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar, hit the $170 million milestone in net staking volume. It means that over 23% of its total circulating supply is locked in staking dashboards as of February 2025.

    That was shared today, Feb. 12, 2025, by Justin Sun, founder of Tron, on his personal X (formerly Twitter) with 3.7 million followers.

    Advertisement

    Tron's founder also noticed that $200 million staked is the next milestone for the USDD ecosystem and will be reached soon. 

    HOT Stories
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch

    One week ago, on Feb. 5, Justin Sun introduced USDD 2.0, an advanced version of the current stablecoin product. It will be equipped with enhanced peg stability protection.

    Currently, USDD can be staked with up to 20% in APY through various instruments, including the likes of Tron-linked centralized exchange HTX.

    USDD jumps to top 10 stablecoins, replaces Tether's XAUT

    Justin Sun stressed that Decentralized USD (USDD) addresses a number of DeFi use cases that USDT on Tron cannot fully cater to. 

    USDD stablecoin is surging together the whole segment of stable cryptocurrencies. As of press time, its capitalization exceeds $730 million. It is the 10th largest stablecoin, responsible for 0.3% of the segment's total capitalization.

    In recent weeks, USDD's market cap surpassed that of Tether Gold (XAUT), the largest Gold-backed stablecoin by Tether Limited. USDD is also just one step shy of entering the top 100 crypto assets by market cap.

    #USDD #Tron

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 15:16
    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 12, 2025 - 14:48
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron's USDD Stablecoin Hits Massive Staking Milestone: Details
    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD