Tron's USDD Stablecoin Hits Massive Staking Milestone: Details

Decenralized USD (USDD), a stablecoin introduced by Tron's Justin Sun in 2022, approaches the $200 million milestone in net staking volume. The asset also targets the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap and already challenges some stablecoin heavyweights.

USDD hits important staking milestone, Justin Sun says

Decentralized USD (USDD), a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar, hit the $170 million milestone in net staking volume. It means that over 23% of its total circulating supply is locked in staking dashboards as of February 2025.

USDD has already surpassed $170 million in staking—$200 million isn't far away! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ryZYIKfQIt — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) February 12, 2025

That was shared today, Feb. 12, 2025, by Justin Sun, founder of Tron, on his personal X (formerly Twitter) with 3.7 million followers.

Tron's founder also noticed that $200 million staked is the next milestone for the USDD ecosystem and will be reached soon.

One week ago, on Feb. 5, Justin Sun introduced USDD 2.0, an advanced version of the current stablecoin product. It will be equipped with enhanced peg stability protection.

Currently, USDD can be staked with up to 20% in APY through various instruments, including the likes of Tron-linked centralized exchange HTX.

USDD jumps to top 10 stablecoins, replaces Tether's XAUT

Justin Sun stressed that Decentralized USD (USDD) addresses a number of DeFi use cases that USDT on Tron cannot fully cater to.

USDD stablecoin is surging together the whole segment of stable cryptocurrencies. As of press time, its capitalization exceeds $730 million. It is the 10th largest stablecoin, responsible for 0.3% of the segment's total capitalization.

In recent weeks, USDD's market cap surpassed that of Tether Gold (XAUT), the largest Gold-backed stablecoin by Tether Limited. USDD is also just one step shy of entering the top 100 crypto assets by market cap.