Advertisement
AD

    Tron's (TRX) Illicit Crypto Transactions Dropped by 50%, TRM's Crime Report Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    In 2024, Tron (TRX), popular programmable blockchain, recorded "halving" of illicit activity proportion, TRM Labs report says
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 15:56
    A
    A
    A
    Tron's (TRX) Illicit Crypto Transactions Dropped by 50%, TRM's Crime Report Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Tron (TRX) blockchain managed to achieve the largest drop in illicit crypto activity, a new report by TRM Labs says. In total, the volume of illegal transfers dropped by 24% to $45 billion. Despite crypto being criticized for offering tech rails for illicit activity, this only accounts for 0.4% of overall crypto transfers.

    Tron (TRX) sees largest drop in illicit crypto transfers, report says

    In 2024, Tron (TRX) blockchain saw the volume of illicit transfers dropping by $6 billion. It is equal to "halving" the proportion of such activity in aggregated blockchain turnover, the 2024 Crypto Crime Report by TRM Labs says. At the same time, Tron (TRX) remains responsible for 58% of illegal crypto transactions.

    On this list, Tron (TRX) is accompanied by Ethereum (24% of illicit volume), Bitcoin (12%), Binance Smart Chain and Polygon (3% each). This reflects a continued preference for blockchains that have low transaction fees, smart contracts and popular stablecoins, analysts say. As such, the center of illicit activity in crypto migrated from privacy-centric cryptos like Monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZEC).

    Advertisement

    Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun appreciates this accomplishment and shows his optimism about the potential of anti-fraud collaboration with TRM Labs and USDT issuer Tether in T3 FCU alliance launched in Q3, 2024:

    HOT Stories
    SpaceX Bitcoin (BTC) Now Holding $700 Million: Details
    ‘We Are All Satoshi,’ Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Approaches $103,000
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve

    The numbers speak for themselves. Already seeing huge success for T3 FCU… and this is just the start.

    In total, the amount of illicit funds sent via crypto transfers to sanctioned states and enities, operations with blocklisted accounts and fraud-related funds were the three largest groups.

    $2,200,000,000 stolen in crypto hacks in 2024

    Inflows to sanctioned entities dropped to $14.8 billion in equivalent as the U.S. OFAC sanctioned 86 cryptocurrency addresses connected to designated jurisdictions and groups.

    Fraud-related transactions decreased by 40% in 2024 but still total over $10.4 billion. TRM Labs experts attribute the trend to the decline of Ponzi schemes globally. 

    In contrast, selling illegal drugs with crypto and blockchain service hacks are two categories that gained steam in 2024. Hackers moved $2.2 billion of funds, while darknet online drug marketplaces processed $2.4 billion. North Korean hackers might stay behind $800 million of money transferred from hacked services.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 15:47
    $1.23 Billion BTC Bhutan Government Shovels $65 Million in Bitcoin: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 15:37
    Toncoin (TON) on Verge of Major Price Move as Indicator Flashes Green
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron's (TRX) Illicit Crypto Transactions Dropped by 50%, TRM's Crime Report Says
    $1.23 Billion BTC Bhutan Government Shovels $65 Million in Bitcoin: Details
    Toncoin (TON) on Verge of Major Price Move as Indicator Flashes Green
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD