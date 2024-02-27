Advertisement
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Community Intrigue With TRX ETF Post

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Tron community and spot ETF potential now trending on Crypto X
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 15:35
Cover image via youtu.be

In a recent post on the X platform, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), stirred up intrigue within the crypto community with a short and sweet yet provocative question: "TRX ETF?"

This single post has ignited discussions and speculations about the possibility of a Tron Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) emerging shortly.

Crypto community's response to TRX ETF speculations 

The post prompted various reactions from the community, with one user expressing enthusiasm by stating, "You running this bad boy up, huh?" accompanied by a Tradingview graph depicting TRX trading at $0.14175. 

Another user added to the conversation by mentioning that an ETF for TRX is already available in Europe, accessible in approximately 14 countries. While speculating on the potential for a similar offering in the U.S., the user noted the precedent set by companies applying for Ethereum ETFs, suggesting that a TRX ETF could follow suit given the dynamics of the free market.

Intriguingly, this discussion unfolds in the wake of Justin Sun's notable Ethereum purchases, totaling 12,702 ETH within a mere 30-minute window and valued at approximately $40 million in fiat currency. 

Accordingly, Sun's wallet saw a remarkable accumulation of nearly $300 million worth of cryptocurrency, predominantly in Ethereum, for less than 10 days amid anticipation of the approval of a spot ETH ETF in May.

Tron ecosystem 

Despite the uncertainties surrounding ETFs, Tron continues to forge ahead with its mission of decentralizing the internet through decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives. Initially launched with this ambitious goal, Tron has evolved into a robust and scalable network within the crypto ecosystem.

As of the latest data, Tron is trading at $0.1418, experiencing a 2.9% increase over the past seven days, with a market capitalization of $12.4 billion. While TRX has shown a modest 25.3% increase over the past month, its recent price stability amid market fluctuations suggests resilience and potential for future growth.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

