    Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will Fed implement emergency rate cut to save stock market?
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 14:41
    Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polymarket users believe that there is a 55% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve implementing an emergency rate cut. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the Japanese stock market endured its worst crash since 1987, with Japan's flagship Nikkei 225 index collapsing by more than 12%. 

    This came after the Bank of Japan made a hawkish turn, raising the key interest rate and strengthening the yen.  

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Another Zero to Its Price
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Elon Musk “Encoded Message” Means He’s Stacking Bitcoin: Trader Willy Woo

    South Korean stocks have also suffered their worst plunge since 2008. 

    U.S. stocks are also under severe bearish pressure. The S&P 500 index opened 4.2% lower. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has plunged by more than 6%. The shares of tech giant Microsoft have shed 4.6%, while Tesla is down as much as 12%.

    Related
    'Wait Until Stock Market Opens': Peter Schiff Gives Rare Bitcoin ETF Advice
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 09:51
    'Wait Until Stock Market Opens': Peter Schiff Gives Rare Bitcoin ETF Advice
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    During a recent appearance on CNBC, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel advocated for a 75-basis point emergency rate cut. He believes that it should be followed by another rate cut of the same size in September. 

    For now, such a scenario seems to be unlikely. The markets are currently pricing in only a 16% chance of 75 basis points worth of cuts before September. 

    "At the end of the day you are long excess liquidity and actually short equity volatility. That’s your bet if you can live with numerous 50-70% drawdowns," CNBC contributor Lawrence McDonald said. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Crashes as US Government Transfers $2 Billion Worth of BTC
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 16:51
    Bitcoin Price Crashes as US Government Transfers $2 Billion Worth of BTC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Earlier today, the Bitcoin price collapsed to an intraday low of $49,577. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading slightly above the $52,000 level, with rate cut discussions slightly improving sentiment. Still, Bitcoin is down as much as 14% over the past 24 hours.

    Unlike gold, it has failed to act as a hedge against global market volatility. 

    #Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:34
    Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:34
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 1.53 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Care
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:34
    1.53 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Care
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K
    Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD