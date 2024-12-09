Toncoin Volume Skyrockets 29%, What's Next for TON?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader crypto ecosystem suffered a steady sell-off in Bitcoin’s price, which also fueled a slip in altcoins like Toncoin (TON). While different altcoins suffered varying sell-offs, Toncoin fell by more than 4% in 24 hours to $6.52. Amid the sell-off, the coin dropped as low as $6.32 before cresting at the current level.

Toncoin volume to rescue

Within the same period, Toncoin saw a massive surge in its daily trading volume, indicating sustained interest among buyers. Per data from CoinMarketCap, this performance metric rallied by over 31.64% to $344.87 million.

For reference, some digital currencies suffered a drawdown in volume as the broader market saw more than $447 million in liquidations. With Toncoin, the impact of this trading volume is impressive as it implies the influx of this liquidity that can eventually stabilize prices.

Toncoin has struggled over the past month, as it has lost its place in the top 10 list of the most advanced coins. However, TON whales have remained active over the same period, helping to boost the coin's price.

TON remains an active layer-1 blockchain, powering the growing list of Telegram-based dApps.

How high will TON soar?

With the trading volume boost, the price of TON is now in recovery mode.

Riding on its correlation with Bitcoin, TON’s price might have hit its temporary floor price. Bitcoin is retesting the $100,000 benchmark following the update that MicroStrategy has acquired another 21,550 BTC for $2.1 billion, raising its total stash to 423,650 BTC.

The top coin is known for wielding its bullish rally on altcoins, and TON has the on-chain boost to ride the ongoing price rally. With the renewed uptrend, the coin is likely to retest its 30-day high of $7.20 as it looks to retest its previous all-time high (ATH) of $8.24 that it attained six months ago.