Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Toncoin Volume Skyrockets 29%, What's Next for TON?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Toncoin on-chain metrics show recovery imminent
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 14:11
    Toncoin Volume Skyrockets 29%, What's Next for TON?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto ecosystem suffered a steady sell-off in Bitcoin’s price, which also fueled a slip in altcoins like Toncoin (TON). While different altcoins suffered varying sell-offs, Toncoin fell by more than 4% in 24 hours to $6.52. Amid the sell-off, the coin dropped as low as $6.32 before cresting at the current level.

    Advertisement

    Toncoin volume to rescue

    Within the same period, Toncoin saw a massive surge in its daily trading volume, indicating sustained interest among buyers. Per data from CoinMarketCap, this performance metric rallied by over 31.64% to $344.87 million.

    Related
    Toncoin Jumps 95% in Large Transactions, What's Next for TON?
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 15:38
    Toncoin Jumps 95% in Large Transactions, What's Next for TON?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    For reference, some digital currencies suffered a drawdown in volume as the broader market saw more than $447 million in liquidations. With Toncoin, the impact of this trading volume is impressive as it implies the influx of this liquidity that can eventually stabilize prices.

    Toncoin has struggled over the past month, as it has lost its place in the top 10 list of the most advanced coins. However, TON whales have remained active over the same period, helping to boost the coin's price.

    TON remains an active layer-1 blockchain, powering the growing list of Telegram-based dApps.

    How high will TON soar?

    With the trading volume boost, the price of TON is now in recovery mode. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Riding on its correlation with Bitcoin, TON’s price might have hit its temporary floor price. Bitcoin is retesting the $100,000 benchmark following the update that MicroStrategy has acquired another 21,550 BTC for $2.1 billion, raising its total stash to 423,650 BTC.

    The top coin is known for wielding its bullish rally on altcoins, and TON has the on-chain boost to ride the ongoing price rally. With the renewed uptrend, the coin is likely to retest its 30-day high of $7.20 as it looks to retest its previous all-time high (ATH) of $8.24 that it attained six months ago.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 13:53
    Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 13:47
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Why You Can’t Miss Tokyo TEAMZ Summit 2025 During the Global Web3 Bull Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin Volume Skyrockets 29%, What's Next for TON?
    Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD