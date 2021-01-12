TomoChain (TOMO) to Activate Zorro Upgrade on January 22, 2021

The platform will upgrade its version of EVM to advance functionality, speed and developers' experience

TomoChain, a smart contracts environment built around Ethereum Virtual Machine, has shared the date of its Zorro upgrade and unveiled its most crucial points.

TomoChain receives upgraded EVM on latest Solidity version

According to the press release shared with U.Today, TomoChain (TOMO) will activate its Zorro upgrade at block 30,915,660. Most likely, it will be added on Jan. 22, 2021.

The new upgrade will include the latest version of Solidity, an Ethereum-specific programming language for smart contracts development. With this novelty, software engineers will easily deploy decentralized applications (dApps) from other EVM-compatible chains.

All node operators are required to upgrade network software prior to Jan. 22, as the older versions will not work properly.

TomoChain founder and CEO Long Vuong stressed the importance of the upcoming update:

I am confident that the new features and functionalities it provides will be welcomed by the community.

TomoChain's bet on DeFi increases

Kyn Chaturvedi, CBDO of TomoChain, is certain that the new upgrade will make his project way more attractive for developers:

This upgrade will elevate TomoChain's capabilities, making the network suited to hosting enterprise applications that can operate at scale. Making it easier for developers to build on TomoChain, through upgrading its EVM, is a vital step in realizing this goal.

The Zorro upgrade is a significant milestone in TomoChain's DeFi journey. Following its activation, multi-chain liquidity protocol LuaSwap will go live.

Then, TomoChain's patented first-layer Protocol Trifecta will support multiple DeFi-specific instruments: TomoZ, TomoX, and TomoP.

Also, TomoX decentralized exchange protocol will see all its fees in TOMO pairs fixed to 0.001 TOMO. All DEXs based on TomoX have shared a permissionless orderbook, zero gas fees and instant trades. Cancelation fees for all TOMO orders will be canceled.