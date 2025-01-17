Advertisement
AD

    tomi Releases SuperApp's Roadmap, Targets Q1, 2025, for Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    tomi, new-gen ecosystem of Web3 infrastructure for decentralized censorship-resistant global connection, unveils details of its seven-phase rollout
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 6:41
    A
    A
    A
    tomi Releases SuperApp's Roadmap, Targets Q1, 2025, for Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    tomi, a new-gen Web3 infrastructure project tasked with building a decentralized alternative internet ecosystem, has shared the final version of its roadmap. Hotly anticipated tomi SuperApp will go live in seven phases through 2025-2026.

    tomi SuperApp rolls out in seven phases, first releases in Q1, 2025, new roadmap says

    According to the official statement by tomi, a decentralized Web3 infrastructure platform, its pioneering public mainnet release is expected to occur in Q1, 2025. The product’s team published a detailed roadmap with the specification that there will be seven phases of the rollout.

    The inaugural phase of the tomi SuperApp rollout kicks off in the coming weeks, providing a few core products geared toward crypto-natives and privacy advocates. These features include a decentralized instant messaging instrument to send secure, encrypted communications and a peer-to-peer payment vehicle for seamless and confidential transactions.

    Advertisement

    Ron Gal, General Manager of tomi, highlights the opportunities tomi SuperApp unlocks for privacy-focused use cases in the B2B and B2C segments:

    HOT Stories
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years

    Our super app will become synonymous with the tomi brand, serving as a single application capable of providing the benefits of Web3 within an accessible, integrated environment, for both Web3 and Web 2.0 users. We are thrilled to provide our community with an updated roadmap of the tomi SuperApp’s launch, including the key features and tools that will enable anyone to safely engage with the decentralized web. Given the scale of the project, the app’s release will be phased, allowing users to get a taste of our secure and privacy-oriented ecosystem as we steadily integrate more features.

    While the first phase provides a base layer for secure communications and transactions in a decentralized environment, the second phase introduces fully encrypted private group chats to enhance tomi SuperApp’s communication capabilities. The second phase, to be released in Q2, also includes advanced permission controls and strengthening group management.

    Building decentralized alternative for World Wide Web

    Besides the first two phases, the team of tomi already shared its ambitions regarding phases 3-7 of its launch. The seventh release is tentatively scheduled for Q3 of 2026.

    Phase Three is set to include the rollout of customizable user profiles and the ability to manage public and private models for more personalized experiences. Phase 4 will introduce a secure, privacy-focused decentralized browser with built-in VPN options, allowing anonymous browsing to help users in countries and territories where information is censored to gain unrestricted access.

    Phase 5 is expected to unlock tools for decentralized governance and decision-making in Web3 communities and the integration of DAO capabilities, including referendums, discussions and so on.

    Phase 6 features the launch of a developer portal for building and integrating mini decentralized apps. Additionally, this phase will provide software development kits (SDKs) and other developer tools to empower open-source participation in the expansion of the ecosystem. 

    The final phase will include decentralized voice call functionality and support for fully encrypted individual and group video calls to enhance collaboration. 

    As a result, tomi will develop and foster a fully privacy-focused anonymous alternative to the modern World Wide Web. Backed by a geographically distributed ecosystem of nodes and cutting-edge encryption practices, tomi will circumvent censorship, restrictions and data harvesting in digital.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #tomi
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 6:05
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 20:47
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future
    Novel L1 Kaanch (KNCH) Goes Live, Announces Token Presale
    Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High
    Former Binance.US Boss Secures $20 Million for New Company
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD