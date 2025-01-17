tomi Releases SuperApp's Roadmap, Targets Q1, 2025, for Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

tomi, a new-gen Web3 infrastructure project tasked with building a decentralized alternative internet ecosystem, has shared the final version of its roadmap. Hotly anticipated tomi SuperApp will go live in seven phases through 2025-2026.

tomi SuperApp rolls out in seven phases, first releases in Q1, 2025, new roadmap says

According to the official statement by tomi , a decentralized Web3 infrastructure platform, its pioneering public mainnet release is expected to occur in Q1, 2025. The product’s team published a detailed roadmap with the specification that there will be seven phases of the rollout.

Welcome to 2025!



This year, we’re making major progress with the tomi SuperApp, putting more power in your hands:



✅ Q1: Chat with built-in payments - send crypto as easily as a message.

✅ Q2: Encrypted private groups to keep your conversations secure.

✅ Q3: Customizable… pic.twitter.com/IZ3dgAhLit — tomiNet (@tomipioneers) January 1, 2025

The inaugural phase of the tomi SuperApp rollout kicks off in the coming weeks, providing a few core products geared toward crypto-natives and privacy advocates. These features include a decentralized instant messaging instrument to send secure, encrypted communications and a peer-to-peer payment vehicle for seamless and confidential transactions.

Advertisement

Ron Gal, General Manager of tomi, highlights the opportunities tomi SuperApp unlocks for privacy-focused use cases in the B2B and B2C segments:

Our super app will become synonymous with the tomi brand, serving as a single application capable of providing the benefits of Web3 within an accessible, integrated environment, for both Web3 and Web 2.0 users. We are thrilled to provide our community with an updated roadmap of the tomi SuperApp’s launch, including the key features and tools that will enable anyone to safely engage with the decentralized web. Given the scale of the project, the app’s release will be phased, allowing users to get a taste of our secure and privacy-oriented ecosystem as we steadily integrate more features.

While the first phase provides a base layer for secure communications and transactions in a decentralized environment, the second phase introduces fully encrypted private group chats to enhance tomi SuperApp’s communication capabilities. The second phase, to be released in Q2, also includes advanced permission controls and strengthening group management.

Building decentralized alternative for World Wide Web

Besides the first two phases, the team of tomi already shared its ambitions regarding phases 3-7 of its launch. The seventh release is tentatively scheduled for Q3 of 2026.

Phase Three is set to include the rollout of customizable user profiles and the ability to manage public and private models for more personalized experiences. Phase 4 will introduce a secure, privacy-focused decentralized browser with built-in VPN options, allowing anonymous browsing to help users in countries and territories where information is censored to gain unrestricted access.

Phase 5 is expected to unlock tools for decentralized governance and decision-making in Web3 communities and the integration of DAO capabilities, including referendums, discussions and so on.

Phase 6 features the launch of a developer portal for building and integrating mini decentralized apps. Additionally, this phase will provide software development kits (SDKs) and other developer tools to empower open-source participation in the expansion of the ecosystem.

The final phase will include decentralized voice call functionality and support for fully encrypted individual and group video calls to enhance collaboration.

As a result, tomi will develop and foster a fully privacy-focused anonymous alternative to the modern World Wide Web. Backed by a geographically distributed ecosystem of nodes and cutting-edge encryption practices, tomi will circumvent censorship, restrictions and data harvesting in digital.