TOMI Launches First AI Voice Assistant With Crypto Wallet Integration

TOMI, a Web3 infrastructure project addressing decentralized solutions, introduces an industry-first AI-powered voice assistant for a crypto wallet. It can automate the performance of routine tasks while operating cryptocurrency and NFTs.

TOMI , a decentralized infrastructure ecosystem, releases a pioneering cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in voice assistant based on artificial intelligence. The AI assistant adds a layer of automation and personal guidance to the TOMI Wallet, providing convenience, efficiency and enhanced accessibility, rivaling top crypto wallets like Metamask.

With this brand new feature for TOMI wallet, users can authorize standardized tasks, like sending crypto with voice commands. The instruments necessary to swap tokens, check prices and token details, monitor balances and view transaction history will be added soon.

TOMI’s new AI-powered voice assistant provides hands-free convenience to users, allowing them to engage with digital assets as they go about their daily routines.

The AI voice assistant enables faster, mistake-free onboarding with its AI-driven step-by-step direction and contextual understanding, reducing the possibility of sending tokens to the wrong address or selecting the wrong network. By managing crypto through TOMI’s intuitive voice interface, users can save time by eliminating the need to navigate multiple screens.

Per the team’s statement, the cryptocurrency wallet with AI assistant is developed in collaboration with Olympus AI, an innovative AI agent development platform.

TOMI Wallet’s voice assistant integrates with users’ contacts, offering them the convenience of addressing a contact by name while the AI links them to the right address on the correct network.

Bringing AI and blockchain closer for better UX/UI

In the future, more and more advanced AI-powered functions will be integrated into various components of the TOMI ecosystem.

Moshe Hogeg, founder and senior consultant at TOMI, is excited by the opportunities the new solutions unlock for crypto newcomers and sophisticated users:

By embedding AI at the core of the TOMI Wallet, we aim to provide a more unified, intuitive, and smooth user experience. Soon, our users will be able to not only send crypto through an AI voice assistant, but also check market data, interact with DeFi or NFT features, and more. As the first true AI voice assistant to be integrated into a crypto wallet, we aim to redefine the standard for crypto wallets going forward by emphasizing the UX.

As AI features increasingly find their way into crypto platforms, products and services, there is rising interest in utilizing advanced AI technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) within Web3 wallets.

Progress is being made to integrate AI voice commands into crypto wallets, but the industry has not yet provided Web3 users with an all-encompassing solution. For example, Tether’s AI Bitcoin Assistant is expected to provide enhanced security features.

TOMI’s development is set to introduce a completely new level of accessibility, usability and security to all users of multi-chain cryptocurrency wallets. Its functionalities will streamline the onboarding process for Web3 newcomers regardless of their level of crypto and understanding of AI concepts.