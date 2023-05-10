TMS Network's (TMSN) ICO Welcomes All Investors while Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) Network Activity Spikes

Crypto investing is unforgiving. Savvy investors identify cryptos with huge growth potential and hold them. That's because established cryptos with huge market caps do not offer much growth potential. Sometimes, they crash too, making them unsuitable for high-growth investment strategies.

TMS Network's (TMSN) pre-sale Stage Three kicks off

TMS Network (TMSN) is in stage 3 of its token presale. For a limited time only, TMS Network (TMSN) is being offered to presale buyers at a discounted price of $0.08.

For those who've come across TMS Network (TMSN) for the first time, it's an upcoming decentralized exchange with a twist. Unlike other DEXs that offer only crypto trading services on their platform, TMS Network (TMSN) also offers CFDs, forex, and stocks for trading. That's a first for a DEX. In effect, TMS Network (TMSN) bridges the gulf between fiat asset trading and crypto asset trading in one swell swoop.

With TMS Network (TMSN) bringing the benefits of decentralization to investors – both fiat and crypto investors – worldwide, the platform is revolutionizing the DeFi space.

Polygon (MATIC) evolves into largest EVM blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the most ambitious layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum (ETH) platform. Unlike other L2 blockchains, Polygon (MATIC) does not merely emphasize improvements in speed, scalability, and security of the blockchain. Polygon (MATIC) turns Ethereum (ETH) into a full-fledged multichain ecosystem. Polygon (MATIC) achieves this by allowing developers to create Ethereum-compatible blockchains. Using Polygon (MATIC), developers can build a variety of blockchains, including ZK rollups, optimistic rollups, etc.

Polygon (MATIC) enjoys the backing of heavyweights like Coinbase and Binance. So, Polygon (MATIC) is here to stay. Nevertheless, Polygon (MATIC) continues to operate in an increasingly crowded space. There are dozens of layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum (ETH), with each of them offering unique advantages over the other.

Solana (SOL) growth is getting slower

Very few tokens have tasted success rivaling that of Solana (SOL) in recent years. Launched in 2020, it took Solana (SOL) less than a year to attain a market capitalization of $1 billion. Solana's (SOL) meteoric rise was fueled by its superior blockchain and utility-driven features. Solana (SOL) promised drastically higher speed, scalability, and low transaction fees compared to other smart contract platforms. In theory, Solana (SOL) is a huge improvement over incumbents like Ethereum (ETH) for dApps developers. In practice too, Solana (SOL) managed to deliver on its promises. However, Solana (SOL) lacks one crucial aspect: reliability.

In 2022 alone, Solana (SOL) suffered from several outages that lasted several hours. These outages affect the performance of dApps on its platform, not to mention the uncertainty it fosters among investors. Also, the recent collapse of FTX, a major backer of Solana (SOL), has left the latter in a state of crisis too.

