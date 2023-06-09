TMS Network (TMSN) Tokensale Gains Attention in June, 2023 while Arbitrum (ARB), XRP Communities Confident in Their Coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The TMS Network (TMSN) presale is currently gaining traction.

TMS Network (TMSN) is already in the fourth stage of its exciting presale stage. Over $6 million has been raised in seed capital.

TMS Network (TMSN) pre-sale in spotlight for enthusiasts

The TMS Network (TMSN) is attempting to disrupt the derivatives brokerage space, introducing a state-of-the-art decentralized platform for trading CFDs like crypto, forex, stocks, and futures.

The TMS Network (TMSN) solves many pressing problems in the industry, like low transparency, inadequate security, and lack of price uniformity.

For each challenge respectively, the TMS Network (TMSN) will:

● Offer real-time data analytics and verifiable smart contracts.

● Use encryption, multi-sig wallets, and regular security audits.

● Provide traders with consistent trading fees so they can enjoy higher investment returns.

The TMS Network (TMSN) is also a platform for passive investors, not just active ones. It will incorporate several social trading features like trade copying and signals.

The key component of the TMS Network (TMSN) ecosystem is the TMSN token, offering many attractive benefits to owners. These include premium services access, voting rights, and revenue-sharing.

The last benefit is the most appealing on TMS Network (TMSN). Here, TMSN holders will earn a portion of the commission generated for each trade on the platform. The higher the trading volume, the more profit for everyone holding TMSN.

Arbitrum (ARB) remains dominant L2 solution for Ethereum (ETH)

Arbitrum (ARB) is now the 35th most-traded coin, according to CoinMarketCap. After reaching an all-time of $1.80, Arbitrum (ARB) ’s price has dropped to $1.24.

New tokens like Arbitrum (ARB) typically lose momentum after a recent public launch. This is often because of early investors who have sold some of their holdings for a ‘quick buck.’

Nonetheless, prominent investors like Andrew Kang are endorsing Arbitrum (ARB). Additionally, Circle, the group behind USDC, will launch the stablecoin on Arbitrum (ARB) in June. These are a few examples that should bring positivity to the Arbitrum (ARB) project.

XRP community is waiting for court ruling

XRP’s price is currently at a critical resistance around the 50 cents level after a nice rally over the last few weeks. The main motivator for XRP’s bullishness is investors expecting a positive outcome in Ripple’s long-running SEC case.

As a result, the number of daily active addresses has increased for XRP. According to Santiment, XRP jumped from 18,090 to 490,350 between 26-29 May in this regard.

While XRP fans anticipate a favorable conclusion to the ongoing SEC legal case, no one knows the outcome.

