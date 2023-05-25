TMS Network (TMSN) Token Pre-Sale In Spotlight in Q2, 2023 while Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Upgrades Welcomed by Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

One new entrant, TMS Network (TMSN), has established itself as a top crypto in its presales stage. Here, we gain an insight into how Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and TMS Network (TMSN) stand against each other.

Solana (SOL) active addresses nearing 1 mln milestone

Solana (SOL) was initially in an upswing mode, with more than 600k new addresses added in just two days. Consequently, Solana (SOL) is poised to attain an important milestone of reaching 1 million daily active addresses. Unfortunately, the upswing of Solana (SOL) was temporary, and is now showing a downward trend.

Experts believe that strong bearish market pressure, and the overbought condition of Solana (SOL) are causing its value to decline. Solana (SOL) is facing intense selling pressure leading to its downfall. The current price of Solana (SOL) is $20.63, a decline of 1.95% in the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) upgrade changed the narrative in PoS

The volatility of Cardano (ADA) increased post it's much-awaited Vasil upgrade a few months back. It even caused an upswing in the trading value of Cardano (ADA) at the beginning of the year. However, Cardano (ADA) could not sustain the upswing, and has been showing a bearish trend for some time now. The bears are also exerting significant selling pressure on Cardano (ADA), pulling its price further down.

Experts officially classify Cardano (ADA) in the ‘dip’ territory. As a result, Cardano (ADA) is struggling, and unable to break through the $1 price level. The positive side is that the crypto whales are feeling optimistic about Cardano (ADA), and are purchasing it. Only time will tell if the whales’ belief in Cardano (ADA) would prove right. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.374, an increase of 2.02% in the last 24 hours.

TMS Network (TMSN) achieves key pre sale goal

With its state-of-the-art trading platform, TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a game changer. The off-the-charts presale rally of TMS Network (TMSN) has left all other cryptocurrencies to dust. As its third phase of presale is nearing its end, TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised an impressive $5.2 million, and is still going strong.

Along with the platform’s mind-boggling, unique, and trader-friendly features, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a revenue-sharing model and attractive measures to lure investors. Currently, TMS Network (TMSN) is offering a 30% deposit bonus, other exclusive rewards, and revenue-sharing model’s commission.

With over 70% of tokens already sold out, TMS Network (TMSN) is among the most popular pre-sale cryptocurrencies.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO