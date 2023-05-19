TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Investors, Solana (SOL), Pepe (PEPE) Supporters in Disbelief

TMS Network (TMSN) pre-sale new phase is in spotlight in May

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With an impressive surge while still in presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has attracted new investors en masse.

TMS Network (TMSN) pre-sale enters new phase

TMS Network (TMSN) has become a revolutionary project in the cryptocurrency trading sphere that offers an all-in-one decentralized trading platform. In other words, you can trade different derivatives, such as equities, futures, forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a unique trading platform that provides users with a pleasant trading experience by allowing instant transaction processes by just connecting to their wallet and without requiring fiat payments.

Investors will also get the chance to manage risks, gain knowledge, and benefit from low transaction fees. TMS Network (TMSN) works on improving financial literacy by providing educational resources that will help its users to make informed decisions regarding trading.

Also, TMS Network (TMSN) comes with many benefits compared to other tokens. For example, token holders will earn commissions from trading volumes that other traders generate. The TMS Network also gives you a voting right that helps you govern the platform, meaning you can make the final decision.

TMS Network (TMSN) also has non-custodial portfolio management that ensures traders will have total control over their assets. All of these advantages make the TMS Network (TMSN) platform transparent, fast, and cheap.

So, if you want to buy the TMS Network (TMSN) token, click the link below, get a 50% deposit bonus on your investment and become part of this revolutionary project.

Solana (SOL) under pressure in May, 2023

Solana (SOL) faced some issues over the last period. More precisely, Solana (SOL) didn’t manage to maintain the $23.99 level, causing Solana (SOL) to experience losses of over 5%.

As the price of Solana (SOL) is mainly influenced by various factors, such as project updates, the movement of assets in exchanges, the public’s perception, and new trends in the crypto economies, experts believe it will return back on a bullish run.

Solana (SOL) labs launched a Web3 Android Smartphone, which is available in the U.S., Canada, EU, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

As a result, Solana (SOL) trading volume reached almost $362 million in the last 24 hours. More precisely, during the previous 24 hours, Solana (SOL) got an increase of 1.09%.

PepeCoin (PEPE) rally continues

PepeCoin (PEPE) value has dropped by around 45% from its PepeCoin (PEPE) peak value of $0.00000431 after its release in April. Analysts state that the decline in PepeCoin (PEPE) price was mainly due to the fact that traders sold their PepeCoin (PEPE) holdings to secure their profits or just because they transferred to new trading platforms.

Currently, PepeCoin (PEPE) trading price stands at $0.000001215, which records a significant decrease of 24.5%. However, in the last 24 hours, PepeCoin (PEPE) trading volume reached approximately $775 million, showcasing a 49% increase.

