TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Surprises Analysts in May, 2023 while Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) Communities at Crossroads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the recent decrease in the value of Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC), investors are consistently on the lookout for new projects through which they can diversify their holdings and experience solid returns.

The savviest investors know that the true value is typically seen in projects that are undergoing their presale period, and TMS Network (TMSN) has stood out as one of new promising coin in this regard.

Solana (SOL) gained bullish momentum

Solana (SOL) announced the Solana NFT Showdown. Throughout this competition, that is hosted by the Solana Foundation, anyone will be able to develop sustainable business plans, and get access to judges within the NFT realm on top of Solana (SOL).

Moreover, Dune announced how Solana (SOL) decoding went live on top of the platform.

As for the value of the Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency, on May 11, 2023, the altcoin traded at $20.53. In the last 30 days, Solana (SOL) decreased by 8.4%, and in the last week, it saw an additional decrease of 8.2%.

Polygon (MATIC) community ready for new upgrades

The Polygon (MATIC) team announced on Twitter that Bobbin Threadbare believes that Layer-2s is the perfect environment for future-proofing the Ethereum blockchain.

Moreover, Polygon (MATIC)’s PolygonID tools are being used at the forefront of digital identity management.

The native cryptocurrency, Polygon (MATIC), has decreased in value however.

On May 11, 2023, Polygon (MATIC) traded at $0.858189. Within the last 30 days, Polygon (MATIC) decreased by 22.9%, and in the last week alone, Polygon (MATIC) saw a dip in its value by 14.2%. This is why investors are diversifying from Polygon (MATIC).

TMS Network (TMSN) pre-sale in spotlights

TMS Network (TMSN) will be a platform on top of which anyone will gain the ability to trade all derivatives just by using cryptocurrencies directly.

Users on top of the TMS Network (TMSN) are allowed to just connect their cryptocurrency wallets, after which they can execute an order without needing to ever give up on their assets. Even if they do not have an account, users are able to connect and get access to all of the features of the TMS Network (TMSN).

While investing in the TMS Network (TMSN) token, the holders can get commissions that are generated based on the volume of the platform.

Any user can make trades within crypto, equities, FX, and CFDs, token holders can always earn as a result of this. MT4 and MT5 support is also a part of the broader TMS Network (TMSN) ecosystem.

During its current stage of the presale, the TMS Network (TMSN) cryptocurrency enables anyone the opportunity to get access to the token at just $0.088.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO