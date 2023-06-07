TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Gains Traction in June, 2023 while Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) Waiting for Big Updates

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum (ETH), alongside Bitcoin (BTC), will be offered as institutional futures on Coinbase starting June 5. This initiative will allow institutions and other large investors to enjoy attractive returns. Polygon (MATIC) on the other hand becomes popular in the NFT marketplace as Reddit NFT surpassed 10 million holders.

Amidst these events, TMS Network (TMSN) is carving a niche for itself in the derivatives trading industry and the crypto landscape at large.

Ethereum (ETH) is to be offered as institutional futures on Coinbase

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and a blue-chip token, will be offered as institutional futures on Coinbase, one of the largest derivatives exchanges. Ethereum (ETH), alongside Bitcoin (BTC), will be offered by Coinbase to its institutional clients beginning on June 5.

The futures contract in Ethereum (ETH) will provide attractive returns to investors, enough to compete with other US-regulated derivatives exchanges. Ethereum’s (ETH) institutional futures contract will be 10 Ethereum (ETH) and it will expire monthly.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently on a rally and aims to achieve a $2,000 price breakthrough. Hovering above $1,890, Ethereum (ETH) is on the upside by 1.7% in the past 24 hours and a further 4.4% in the past 7 days as of press time.

Polygon (MATIC) continues its advances in the NFT industry

Polygon (MATIC) continues to make incredible strides in the NFT marketplace. Polygon’s (MATIC) Reddit NFT collection recently surpassed 10 million accounts holding about 13.9 million Avatars according to NFTgators. This has culminated in about $32 million in sales of Reddit NFT, an NFT collection on Polygon (MATIC).

Increasing NFT collaboration across sectors has contributed to the interest and surge in Polygon’s (MATIC) NFT. Unfortunately, Polygon’s (MATIC) price continues its decline as public sentiment dwindles.

Nevertheless, Polygon (MATIC) seems to be on a price swing in the wake of its uptrend in the past 24 hours, experiencing a 1.3% increase as of press time. With a Polygon (MATIC) rally possible in the future, it might be a suitable long-term investment.

TMS Network's (TMSN) innovative approach to trading is expected to become popular in the trading industry

At this point, TMS Network (TMSN) requires no introduction in the crypto space, being one of the hottest topics. Its unique protocol and immense growth potential have been the talk of the crypto community. TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized derivatives trading platform aiming to give a new outlook to the industry. By allowing derivatives trading through cryptocurrency payment, decentralization and anonymity in trading, TMS Network (TMSN) seeks to revolutionize the trading niche. By simply linking wallets and without giving up assets or opening an account on the platform, members will be able to trade assets across major exchanges.

TMS Network's (TMSN) innovative approach to trading has been commended and is bound for mass adoption. The presale, currently in stage 4, is at $0.104 per token. An ongoing 50% bonus is a cherry on top.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO