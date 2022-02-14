Titano Finance DeFi Rug Pulled, TITANO Drops 80% in 10 Minutes

News
Mon, 02/14/2022 - 10:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
After a series of white- and black-hat hacks of DeFi infrastructure, the time has come for rug pulls
Titano Finance DeFi Rug Pulled, TITANO Drops 80% in 10 Minutes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Another day, another rug pull: decentralized finance protocol that offered 103,000% APY allegedly falls victim of rug pull; team keeps silence.

Titano Finance liquidity pool drained for $1.9 million

According to the statement shared in the official Twitter account of Peckshield blockchain security provider, Titano Finance DeFi protocol has seen one of its elements exploited.

A total of 4,828 Binance Coins (BNB), or $1.9 million, were transferred from The PrizeStrategy contract, i.e., the key instrument of its liquidity ecosystem.

In almost no time, the price of TITANO lost 80%: in less than 20 minutes, TITANO/USDT rates plummeted from $0.16 to $0,03. By press time, TITANO managed to surge to $0.12.

Titano Finance (TITANO) aggressively promoted itself as "The Best Auto-Staking & Auto-Compounding Protocol in Crypto." It offered eye-watering APY of 103,000% to its clients.

Hack instead of rug pull?

Surprisingly, some Twitter users are denying the fact that the team of Titano Finance (TITANO) rugpulled their customers. Numerous accounts are tweeting that the protocol fell victim to a third-party attack.

As per their statements, the account behind the exploit was involved in attacks on Arbix DeFi and Bunny Finance protocol, and even on centralized services BitMart and AscenDEX.

BSCScan sees the address as TITANO attacker
Image by BSCScan

They assure users that the address role in previous attacks was confirmed by flags on BSCScan, but it is not. Leading Binance Smart Chain Explorer only sees the infamous 0xAd9217e427ed9df8A89E582601a8614FD4F74563 address as a "Titano PLAY Exploiter."

#DeFi Scam
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image LooksRare Official Team Cashed Out $30 Million Worth of Ethereum, Community Gets Mad
02/14/2022 - 14:00
LooksRare Official Team Cashed Out $30 Million Worth of Ethereum, Community Gets Mad
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image LINK Jumps Over MATIC on ETH Whales' List to Turn Most Traded Coin for Them
02/14/2022 - 13:04
LINK Jumps Over MATIC on ETH Whales' List to Turn Most Traded Coin for Them
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image CryptoToday: We Strive to Have the Biggest and Smartest Blockchain Community
02/14/2022 - 12:58
CryptoToday: We Strive to Have the Biggest and Smartest Blockchain Community
Guest AuthorGuest Author