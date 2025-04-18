Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Titanic 18 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Emerges

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 11:39
    Shiba Inu is in spot much way more liquidity is needed to push things forward
    Advertisement
    Titanic 18 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Emerges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu reaches a resistance level that might become an unbreakable wall for the asset in its current shape and form as it struggles with low momentum and substantial on-chain resistance. Over 20,000 addresses bought a massive amount of SHIB at the $0.000012 mark, or roughly 18.83 trillion tokens, according to recent on-chain data

    Advertisement

    This level has now turned into a significant resistance area that SHIB is unlikely to overcome short of a significant increase in buying volume or a fundamental catalyst. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is presently trading close to short-term moving averages such as the 50 EMA and hovering slightly above the $0.000012 level, according to technical analysis. Despite the price's modest recent rally, the volume data is still weak, indicating that this move may be brittle. If there is no strong bullish sentiment to support a follow-through, any resistance, particularly at the levels where large volumes were acquired, could lead to profit-taking or stop-loss cascades, which would push the token lower. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup

    Related
    Schiff: US Will Not Buy Any Bitcoin
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 10:04
    Schiff: US Will Not Buy Any Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    More than 68% of addresses on the chain are currently losing money, which raises the possibility of selling pressure if the price moves closer to these holders' cost basis. There is a risk zone that serves as an imperceptible barrier for additional gains because of the high concentration of out-of-the-money addresses at and above $0.000012. Despite the weakness, SHIB is still going through a period of consolidation. 

    The formation of such a concentrated whale-level accumulation point at $0.000012 suggests that if the market turns risk-on, a breakout above this price may lead to a temporary supply squeeze, which would push SHIB higher. Nevertheless, this 18 trillion SHIB level might continue to restrain price action in the absence of rekindled investor interest and more robust inflows, highlighting the need for traders wishing to go long to exercise caution.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 11:30
    16,682,282 SHIB at Go: What's Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 10:58
    Binance Coin to Reclaim Fundamental Level, Key Trends to Watch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Titanic 18 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Emerges
    16,682,282 SHIB at Go: What's Happening?
    Binance Coin to Reclaim Fundamental Level, Key Trends to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD