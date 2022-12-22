TIDEFI Crypto Exchange Inks Partnership with ATH Vodka

New-gen Layer 1 blockchain Tidechain will on-board the native community cryptocurrency of a major vodka brand. This collaboration is designed to set new standards for joint marketing and development campaigns of Web2 and Web3 businesses.

TIDEFI DEX partners with premium brand All Time High (ATH) Vodka

According to the official announcement shared by TIDEFI, a novel crypto exchange ecosystem based on its own Layer 1 protocol Tidechain, it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with All Time High (ATH) Vodka.

ATH Vodka is the first premium vodka brand that leverages its own native cryptocurrency as a community management instrument. Its ATH token is used to reward community members for their activity.

Besides rewards, ATH token is a symbol of real-world utility: it allows the brand's community members to benefit from the growth and success of the ATH Vodka brand.

ATH Vodka is the first flagship spirit brand launched by Reset Drinks Ltd, a heavyweight with 40 years of experience in the HoReCa industry.

Prince Yemoh, CEO of ATH Vodka, is excited by the opportunities this integration unlocks for his product, its consumers and community:

Our partnership with TIDEFI has enabled ATH Vodka by way of blockchain technology to sit as a bridge between both industries to unlock and bring real-world value and utility to the masses in the form of tangible digital rewards.

The collaboration with the new-gen Web3 ecosystem will boost the visibility of ATH Vodka for venues, music festivals, celebrities, artists, sports stars and high-net-worth individuals, the team states.

ATH token debuts on Tidechain

As a key part of this collaboration, ATH Vodka is going to release its eponymous token ATH on Tidechain, a blockchain that supercharges TIDEFI. The token will go live with an initial supply of 1,000,000,000 assets distributed through the sale of ATH branded products and a public IDO procedure through TIDEFI DEX.

Even before its public release, users can start acquiring ATH token by staking TDFY. While ATH unlocking will be available in Q1, 2023, the supporters of TIDEFI can start allocating it today.

CEO and co-founder of TIDEFI Daniel Elsawey highlights that the collaboration between the blockchain, DEX and vodka brand is innovative for 2022:

This is the first real-world product tokenized on Tidefi. We are moving tokenization one step further to the masses to allow real-world business and products to benefit from being closer and allowing their community members to interact with them in more than just a transactional relationship.

Holders of 10,000+ ATH will be eligible for a special premium invitation-only program with a clutch of exclusive partners linked to festivals, VIP clubs, luxury hotels, restaurants and so on.