BONE Token Reaches Major New Milestone: Details

Recent analytics data shows that Bone ShibaSwap token has reached new all-time high in this metric

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter account @BoneShiba has shared a screenshot from Etherscan to signify that the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) meme coin, the governance token of the ShibaSwap DEX and the "gas" token used on Shibarium have reached a new milestone.

Now, BONE is held by a total of 83,111 users.

BONE v. SHIB, recent series of listings

Compared to BONE, the main token of Shibarium, Shiba Inu, boasts approximately 2.7 million holders, according to the CryptEye service.

A month ago, the Shibarium trifecta of coins, SHIB, BONE and LEASH, were listed by the Swapika dex. Recently, also the head of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ), during an AMA, described the criteria of a token that the Binance listing team looks at when deciding whether to list it or not. He stated that he is not personally involved in the listing process. However, one of the major criteria is the big number of users of a coin. In this regard, CZ mentioned SHIB, which made the community ecstatic.

Following this logic, some in the BONE army assumed that the recent series of listings on various exchanges, including crypto giants OKX and Huobi global — BONE has managed to gain their attention — may count as big user support and that BONE might be listed on Binance.

As of this writing, BONE is changing hands at $0.8607, dropping by 8.83% during the last 24 hours.

New meme coin rivals SHIB and BONE

In April this year, a new meme coin was launched, called Pepe (PEPE). Unlike all previously launched dog-themed meme cryptocurrencies, this one is based on the meme of Pepe the Frog.

Since the launch, the coin has been listed by many crypto exchanges, and there have been even rumors that support for it is going to be added by Coinbase.

Pepe has shown massive price growth (51% yesterday, for example) and has surpassed SHIB in trading volume. The market capitalization of Pepe is steadily approaching $1 billion.

At the time of writing, PEPE is trading at $0.000002774, jumping by 73%, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Whales have been purchasing PEPE actively and making high profits on it. Recently, U.Today reported that major cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein tweeted that he had noticed that traders were swapping their SHIB positions for those in PEPE.