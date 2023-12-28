Advertisement
AD

This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Not most expected candidate for price surge, but supply change might have drastic effect on price
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 13:01
This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The native token of PancakeSwap might undergo a massive change if this vote goes through. A proposal to reduce the total supply limit of CAKE from 750 million to 450 million tokens by the PancakeSwap community is live right now

Advertisement

With the voting showing a staggering 99.47% in favor, the market is bracing for the outcome. Should the proposal be approved before the deadline of Dec. 29, and if it goes into effect on Jan. 4, 2024, we may witness a significant impact on CAKE's value.

Pancake Proposal
Source: PancakeSwap

A supply reduction of this magnitude usually leads to bullish sentiment among investors, as the basic economic principle of scarcity can drive up the price. The proposal indicates a proactive community engaged in the governance of its protocol, which can be a positive signal of a healthy ecosystem. Additionally, the anticipated reduction in supply might prompt investors to accumulate CAKE before the change, expecting to profit from a potential price surge due to the increased scarcity.

Related
Solana (SOL) Seeing Unimaginable Correction

However, in the cryptosphere, the axiom of "buy the rumor, sell the news" often plays out. It encapsulates the phenomenon where assets experience a run-up in price leading to a significant planned event, only to see a sell-off when the event actually occurs. Investors may have already priced in the expectations of the supply change, and the actual implementation might not have the dramatic impact some are expecting.

Looking at the current performance of CAKE, the price appears to be in a bullish trend, supported by increasing trading volumes and positive sentiment reflected in technical indicators like the Moving Averages and the Relative Strength Index, which is comfortably above the midline, suggesting bullish momentum.

#Cake #DeFi News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
2023/12/28 12:59
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
2023/12/28 12:59
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
2023/12/28 12:59
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
Show all
Advertisement
AD