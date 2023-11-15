3 Reasons Why PancakeSwap (CAKE) Suddenly Jumped 20%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol PancakeSwap (CAKE) is leading the price charge today following its most dramatic price resurgence in recent times. At the time of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the price of the token at $2.60, up by 20% in the past 24 hours, its best price in seven months. The more than 129% jump in trading volume to $289,965,721 shows this growth is not usual and may spell the beginning of something impressive for CAKE.

CAKE 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

PancakeSwap has recorded a mixed growth trend across the board, and while its performance year-to-date (YTD) is down 18%, it has shown an impressive push over the past six months. One of the key reasons driving this CAKE sentiment is the outlook of the general market.

Barring the current slip in Bitcoin, the spot ETF sentiment has driven optimism across the altcoin fray, with PancakeSwap among the beneficiaries. Secondly, the current growth surge is based on the announcement of reward distribution by PancakeSwap to its community members, particularly those staking to support the protocol.

The last potential sentiment driving CAKE resurgence rests on the future of decentralized exchanges, of which PancakeSwap holds a unique market share.

PancakeSwap (CAKE): Banking on Binance ecosystem

While completely independent, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is known to ride the success wave associated with Binance exchange and its ecosystem.

As the pioneering DEX on the BNB Chain protocol, PancakeSwap maintains the first-mover advantage over other competing protocols. Based on this historical tag, many traders are positively tilted to PancakeSwap and, typically, most people evading the high gas fee on Uniswap generally explore PancakeSwap as an alternative.

It is worth noting that PancakeSwap is also making an important pivot from being just a DEX, as a previous report shows that the protocol launched a play-2-earn game title and is committed to its burn program to deepen the deflationary status of CAKE.