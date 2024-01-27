Advertisement
AD

This AI Crypto Pumping Insanely Yet Again

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
IMGNAI, AI сrypto of imgnAI platform, jumped by almost 50% yesterday on seed round completion announcement
Sat, 27/01/2024 - 14:54
This AI Crypto Pumping Insanely Yet Again
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mainstream AI cryptocurrency IMGNAI is the best performer within the segment of coins associated with artificial intelligence and big data. The token that kick-started the AI frenzy one year ago is rocketing again after the completion of a seed funding round backed by top VCs.

Advertisement

AI crypto IMGNAI jumped by 50% on this announcement

Today, on Jan. 27, 2024, the IMGNAI token of the eponymous AI project registered a local price high near $0.026 after a 50% pump. The surprising rally was triggered by the announcement of a successfully closed seed round. The platform raised a total of $1.6 million from a clutch of high-reputed VC firms.

IMGNAI price pumps by 50%
Image by imgnAI

The round was led by Hack VC; Rana Capital, Selini Capital, West Ham Capital and dao5 also backed imgnAI in its fundraising efforts.

With fresh funds raised, the company is nearing the release of Naifu, an "all-in-one virtual companion." The new product will be able to answer questions, solve complex problems and so on. As per the team's website, Naifu will be trained on the broad range of datasets just like mainstream AI products, including OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Related
What is ChatGPT and How Does It Change Crypto: Guide

As covered by U.Today previously, IMGNAI was among the "blue chips" of Q1, 2023 AI cryptocurrencies frenzy. In less than a month, its price soared by 100x amid the euphoria around AI-generated images.

The company also released Nai, a newbie-friendly image generation bot. It allows creators with no previous experience in digital art to create images in various visual styles.

AI crypto coins lead way for market recovery

Besides IMGNAI, several other AI cryptocurrencies registered double-digit upsurges in the last 24 hours. The 0x0 token of 0x0.ai AI-powered safety tools platform jumped by 21% and pushed the project's capitalization over $100 million.

The largest cryptos of the segment, including Internet Computer (ICP), The Graph (GRT) and Render Network (RNDR), are also in the green.

In total, the segment's valuation increased by 5.55% in the last 24 hours and reached $21.6 billion in equivalent. The aggregated capitalization of crypto markets surged by 3.29% in the corresponding period.

Related
CFTC Exposes Bitcoin Scams Fueled by Bogus AI Promises: Details

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a warning about fraud schemes that allegedly use AI-related narratives, as U.Today reported earlier today.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Pepe Makes Important Clarification on Strange PEPE Token Transactions
2024/01/27 14:51
Pepe Makes Important Clarification on Strange PEPE Token Transactions
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Raoul Pal Hints Major Solana (SOL) Surge Might Be Ahead
2024/01/27 14:51
Raoul Pal Hints Major Solana (SOL) Surge Might Be Ahead
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Legendary BTC Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement
2024/01/27 14:51
Legendary BTC Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This AI Crypto Pumping Insanely Yet Again
Pepe Makes Important Clarification on Strange PEPE Token Transactions
Raoul Pal Hints Major Solana (SOL) Surge Might Be Ahead
Show all