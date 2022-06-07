Things May Get Even Worse for Ether, Top Trader Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, may experience an even steeper correction, according to Scott Redler, chief strategic officer at T3 Trading Group.



The CNBC contributor claims that the chief altcoin remains "vulnerable" despite suffering substantial losses.



Redler claims that Ether entered a bear market back in November after its weekly chart flashed a sell signal at the $3,700 level, after breaking multiple moving averages and getting rejected at the $2,800 and $2,300 levels.

Image by tradingview.com

Now, the top altcoin has once again appeared in a perilous position, with bears seemingly determined to push the cryptocurrency below the $1,700 level.



If they succeed, Ether is likely to plunge to the $1,400 level next, Redler predicts.



On May 12, the second biggest cryptocurrency came awfully close to losing the key support level, dropping to as low as $1,701 due to the Terra contagion.



