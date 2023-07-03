These Small BTC Whales Continue to Buy Bitcoin Aggressively: Report

Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:32
Yuri Molchan
Recently published report shows that small-sized whales are monthly grabbing massive amounts of Bitcoin
A report shared by popular on-chain data aggregator Glassnode shows that shrimps (wallets that hold less than 1 BTC) have been accumulating Bitcoin aggressively recently.

On a monthly basis, they have been buying more than 33,400 Bitcoins. They have only 130/5,263 (2.5%) trading days recording a larger monthly position change, according to the tweet.

In total, these wallet owners ("shrimps") are holding 1.33 million Bitcoins. This is the equivalent of a whopping $40,707,975,000.

Long-term holder supply of Bitcoin a little short of ATH

Another tweet from Glassnode covers the recent changes in the Long-Term Holder Position Change index. Long-term Bitcoin holders remain "in a regime of gradual accumulation," per Glassnode, as they have added more than 1.01 million Bitcoins overall within the past 602 days, or nearly two years.

Currently, these wallets hold 14.47 million BTC, just 20 BTC short of an all-time high of 14.49 million BTC.

At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $30,620 per coin after showing a mild rise of less than 0.3% within the past 24 hours and a rise of nearly 2% over the past week.

The rise to the $30,000 level and then above it occurred on June 20, when news was spread that BlackRock and several other major fund-managing companies filed applications with the SEC for Bitcoin spot ETFs. Aside from that, Fidelity, together with a few other Wall Street companies, launched a centralized crypto exchange, EDX.

