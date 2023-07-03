Bitcoin Sees "Significant Upward Trend" in Accumulation

Mon, 07/03/2023 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin, the world's premier digital asset, is witnessing a "significant upward trend" in accumulation by institutional investors
Bitcoin Sees "Significant Upward Trend" in Accumulation
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is experiencing a "significant upward trend" in accumulation by institutional entities, according to data analytics firm CryptoQuant.

Institutional investors such as hedge funds, investment firms, and cryptocurrency private funds are increasingly accumulating bitcoins, signaling a strong interest in the digital asset even at its current price levels.

This comes at a time when Bitcoin has maintained a relatively steady price, suggesting that these institutions may view it as a long-term investment, despite the crypto market's notorious volatility.

"Fund holdings," a lens through which CryptoQuant scrutinizes the cryptocurrency landscape, offer critical insights into market dynamics and investor sentiment. These holdings disclose the buying behaviors of these institutional titans.

Related
XRP Community Ablaze with Fake Rumors of Gensler's Possible Resignation
A rising tide of Bitcoin accumulation has been spotted among these entities, signposting a burgeoning confidence in the digital currency's long-term value and stability.

It seems these institutions are not trying to sprint on an unpredictable racetrack. Rather, they are opting for a marathon approach, focusing on long-term investment opportunities in Bitcoin.

This departure from the sprint-like behavior of short-term investors, who might sweat over every ebb and flow in the price, could potentially set a new rhythm for the market and recalibrate the price dynamics of Bitcoin itself.

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,687 after failing to hold above the $31,000 mark. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Community Ablaze with Fake Rumors of Gensler's Possible Resignation
07/02/2023 - 18:12
XRP Community Ablaze with Fake Rumors of Gensler's Possible Resignation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for July 2
07/02/2023 - 17:00
SHIB Price Analysis for July 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 2
07/02/2023 - 14:37
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk