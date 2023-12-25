Advertisement
AD

The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Renowned crypto analyst sees bullish opportunity for SAND, targeting $1.35
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 15:55
The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst Ali Martinez expressed optimism about The Sandbox (SAND), stating that SAND surpassing $0.55 offered a bullish opportunity. Emphasizing a clear path ahead with no significant resistance, Ali Martinez suggested that SAND has the potential to ascend further.

Advertisement

Additionally, the renowned analyst pointed out that the subsequent crucial resistance barrier is situated between $0.90 and $1.35, noting that 23,000 addresses collectively held 447 million SAND at this level.

As of the latest data, SAND is currently priced at $0.6077, reflecting an impressive surge of 11.30% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of SAND has also experienced a substantial increase, rising by 205.72% in the same period and reaching $411,451,794.

This notable uptrend in The Sandbox's value is attracting attention from investors and analysts alike, with analyst Ali anticipating a potential breakthrough beyond the $1.35 mark. This analysis highlights a positive outlook for SAND, underscoring a clear upward trajectory.

Exciting developments for The Sandbox

Adding to the positive sentiment surrounding The Sandbox, the platform made a significant announcement on Dec. 23. In a statement, The Sandbox announced that it was initiating the year 2024 with a new GMF model and dedicated rewards for the Engagement Pool.

This follows the Global Creators Day event held in Hong Kong on Nov. 3, during which The Sandbox disclosed its plan to allocate 100,000,000 SAND for all creators. This generous allocation is set to be distributed through the GMF (Game Maker Fund).

To further incentivize creators, The Sandbox is introducing an initial Kick-off Builders Challenge. A dedicated SAND pool, soon to be announced, will be made available for creators with the most engaging experiences published in The Sandbox. This marks the beginning of the Engagement Pool, the first step in the 2024 GMF model.

Looking ahead, The Sandbox plans to closely link the GMF to the Sandbox DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) later in the next year. This strategic move aims to enhance the platform's governance structure and provide creators with more opportunities and incentives for their contributions.

With these developments, The Sandbox continues to make significant strides in both its value and ecosystem, making it a focal point for investors and enthusiasts alike. The platform's commitment to fostering innovation, coupled with its user-centric initiatives, positions The Sandbox as a dynamic player in the crypto sphere.

#The Sandbox SAND #Metaverse News
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
2023/12/25 15:54
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
2023/12/25 15:54
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
2023/12/25 15:54
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Show all
Advertisement
AD