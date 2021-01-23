The Bitcoin Ultimatum (BTCU) Team Has Appointed Eric Ma, A Prominent Blockchain Figure As CEO

Eric Ma, a former member of the CoinMarketCap team, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Bitcoin Ultimatum

BTCU Ultimatum unveils its leadership team, appoints Eric Ma as the new CEO. And welcomes global blockchain industry players like Dinis Guarda as Strategic Development Officer; Juliet Su as Business Development Officer.

The Prof-it blockchain team, who are active developers in the blockchain industry under the leadership of Nikolai Udianskyi, the co-founder of Coinsbit Exchange, is preparing to launch a next-generation blockchain based on Bitcoin core. It will be one of the several projects to fork away from Bitcoin to create a new blockchain since its invention in 2009.

Built as a next-gen blockchain based on Bitcoin fork, the BTCU team have created a new mining algorithm founded on LPoS combined with PoA - UPoS (Ultimatum PoS)-, provision of smart contract, implementation of atomic swaps and integration of Ethereum virtual machine (EVM).

The management team comprise key blockchain and crypto industry actors with extensive experience. The project is led by the new CEO, Eric Ma and Nikolai Udianskiy.

Eric Ma - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Ma is a former core member of CoinMarketCap, an exceptional leader with strong experience in building groundwork as well as in company expansion. He understands the importance of community as the foundational layer of a successful project and looks to position BTCU as an industry-leading project.

“As the CEO, I see technological innovation as a key driver. With the demand for blockchain technology advancing, together with our talented team, I will help lead BTCU to become one of the top global cryptocurrencies!”, Eric stated.

Nikolai Udianskiy - Co-Founder

Alternatively, CEO Nikolai Udianskiy has 7+ years of experience in creating, developing and investments with crypto projects. Co-founder of Coinsbit Exchange, and he took part in the creation and launch of five of the 50 leading crypto exchanges.

Founder of EVO country club: A Silicon Valley for companies and blockchain development projects. Nikolai is also the founder and CEO of PRMR.com: a marketing agency that specializes in promoting crypto projects and Founder of ASSUR: a cybersecurity company.

The rest of the top management include

Bohdan Prilepa - Chief Operating Officer

Bohdan Prilepa has 7+ years of experience in Internet marketing, IT and web development. He is an expert in business development, financial model creation and monetization model specialist. Similarly, Bohdan has experience in business start-ups, attracting investments and forming investment portfolios. Co-founder, CMO in MLCI Inc.: a crowd-investment platform that attracts investment for projects and Startups.

Juliet Su - Business Development Officer

Juliet is the co-founder of Digital Week Online, CEO and co-founder of Eurasian Center of Innovation and Digital Economy – under the initiative “One Belt One Road” and strategic advisor of the World Blockchain Invest Alliance.

Andriy Saranenko - Chief Technology Officer

Andriy is a top manager with 3+ years’ experience in Blockchain and IT development, including product launch and technical support. He is a professional in software development planning and management.

Vadim Yarmak - Chief Marketing Officer

Vadim has 7+ years of experience in digital marketing, СOO of PRMR, an expert in brand strategies and tactical plans, market research & analysis.

Dinis Guarda - Strategic Development Officer

Dinis is currently the chairman and co-founder of Ztudium, Techabc and Open business platform. He founded the platforms openbusinesscouncil.org, citiesabc.com and fashionabc.org, and multiple blockchains and AI tech like idna. An author, speaker, entrepreneur, advisor, and CEO.

Dinis has over 20 years of experience in international business and digital transformation, ranked among the most influential people in Blockchain by Cointelegraph, top AI influencers by rise.global and top Fintech thought leaders by Onalytical.com