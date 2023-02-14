Tether (USDT) Market Cap Back Above $69 Billion Amid Binance FUD

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 15:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Circulating supply of Tether (USDT), dominant USD-pegged stablecoin, surges to three-month highs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
After a prolonged decline, Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, increased its circulating supply to levels it had demonstrated before the FTX/Alameda drama.

Tether (USDT) sees most aggressive market cap increase in months

Today, Feb. 14, 2023, the circulating supply of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) by Tether Limited spiked to a new local high. As of press time, it is estimated at $69.18 billion by Tether's Transparency Dashboard.

Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, announced this mint with a celebratory tweet. As covered by U.Today previously, Tether accelerated USDT minting amid the scandal with its second largest competitor, Binance USD (BUSD).

Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT Amid Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop and Binance USD (BUSD) Scandal

Paxos Global, an issuer of BUSD, will stop releasing new stablecoins as the NYDFS ordered it to stop offering unregistered securities. All existing Binance USD (BUSD) will be supported at least until 2024.

USDT and USDC should be the top beneficiares of this painful ruling for Binance (BNB). For the first time in more than a year, USDT's market cap smashed through 50% of all stablecoins' capitalization. As such, Tether (USDT) is now larger than all of its competitors combined.

Fuel for next rally of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Also, it is worth noticing that Tether Limited reported profits for the first time ever on Feb. 9, 2023. In Q4, 2022, it made more than $700 million, as U.Today covered.

Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time

Typically, the largest stablecoins increasing their market caps is used as the earliest signal of a Bitcoin (BTC) price upsurge. In his recent analysis, researcher Charles Edwards called stablecoins "dry powder" for the next Bitcoin (BTC) run.

Last December, he stressed that Bitcoin (BTC) sellers did not withdraw their liquidity from crypto markets; they just "parked" it in major stablecoins.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

