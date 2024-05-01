Advertisement
AD

    Tether Sees $4.5 Billion Profit in Q1: Report

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Tether's profitability in spotlight following $4.5 billion Q1 profit hit
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 16:00
    Tether Sees $4.5 Billion Profit in Q1: Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tether Holdings Ltd, the issuer of the popular USDT stablecoin released its assurance report for the first quarter of 2024, recording a net profit of $4.52 billion. This marks a huge milestone for the firm as it builds on the momentum from Q4, 2023.

    Advertisement

    Tether discloses Q1 earnings

    Of the $4.52 billion profit, Tether disclosed that $1 billion originated from net operating profits, derived primarily from U.S. Treasury holdings. The remaining $3.52 billion comprises mark-to-market gains in Bitcoin (BTC) and gold positions. Tether highlights that its direct and indirect ownership of the U.S. Treasuries is currently above $90 billion. 

    Related
    Tether's $5.25 Billion Surge Sparks Speculation, Is This Good for Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Additionally, Tether disclosed its net equity for the first time, displaying an amazing $11.37 billion as of March 31, 2024. This figure represents a notable increase from its recorded equity of $7.01 billion on Dec. 31, 2023. According to the report, the firm reserved $1 billion as a safety net for its stablecoin offerings, bringing the total to around $6.3 billion.

    Tether noted that it issued more than $12.5 billion USDT in the first quarter alone. The firm reiterated that its tokens have a 90% backing from cash and its equivalents. This ensures that the company upholds liquidity within the stablecoin ecosystem.

    Besides stablecoin investments, Tether has strategic investments totaling over $5 billion. This encompasses sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI),  peer-to-peer connectivity and BTC mining.

    Tether's crypto adventures

    Tether’s outstanding Q1, 2024, performance does not come as a surprise as the company has been making efforts to show commitment to the crypto ecosystem.

    Related
    Tether Injects 1 Billion USDT More as Bitcoin Halving Almost Here

    The company recently minted one billion USDT on the Ethereum network, ahead of the Bitcoin halving event, which occurred in late April.

    In another bold move, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino also announced the release of USDT on Toncoin’s (TON) rails. As U.Today earlier reported, USDT on TON will be launched with an initial capitalization of $10,000,000.

    #Tether
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image BlackRock Leads Funding Round for Securitize with Focus on Tokenization
    2024/05/01 15:56
    BlackRock Leads Funding Round for Securitize with Focus on Tokenization
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users
    2024/05/01 15:56
    Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1
    2024/05/01 15:56
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether Sees $4.5 Billion Profit in Q1: Report
    BlackRock Leads Funding Round for Securitize with Focus on Tokenization
    Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD