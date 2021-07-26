Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe

News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 16:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Teher claims that the Bloomberg article is based on “years-old” allegations
Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stablecoin issuer Tether has issued a statement about a bombshell Bloomberg report, which states that its executives are under an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The company claims that the article is “repackaging” stale claims for a newsworthy story that will generate clicks.   

Tether also reiterated that it’s committed to cooperating with the U.S. government and other governments around the world:

We are proud of our role as industry leaders in promoting cooperation between industry and government authorities in the U.S. and around the world. We remain committed to our customers and the industry-leading technology and transparency that has led to our growth.  

Related
Tether Faces U.S. Criminal Probe
The market appears to have been convinced by Tether’s response, with Bitcoin spiking to $39,328 on the Bitstamp exchange.

In a tweet, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino claims that someone is attempting to launch a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the stablecoin issuer's website. 

#Tether News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe
07/26/2021 - 16:37
Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image SEC Now Has New Top Cop on the Beat
07/26/2021 - 16:00
SEC Now Has New Top Cop on the Beat
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 26
07/26/2021 - 15:21
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk