Advertisement
AD

    Tether Finds Way to Deploy Massive Profits

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Tether plans to start lending to commodity traders
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 16:45
    Tether Finds Way to Deploy Massive Profits
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has revealed its plans to explore opportunities in commodity trading after securing massive profits, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. 

    Advertisement

    The flagship stablecoin issuer is mulling over lending to several firms in the above-mentioned sector. The USDT stablecoin, which boasts a market cap of nearly $120 billion, could be potentially integrated into traditional commodity trading. 

    Physical commodity traders typically rely on revolving credit facilities in order to be able to access capital in a reliable fashion. This helps them mitigate possible risks given that commodity prices tend to be quite volatile. Traders tend to rely on banks for securing necessary funding, but non-bank financial institutions have also emerged as increasingly important players. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Shines Green Amid $78.68 Million Mysterious Whale Transfer
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Offers 'Bitcoin Crash Course' as BTC Eyes $65,000
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours

    Related
    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 15:52
    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Tether reportedly wants to position itself as a more efficient lender since it would be able to offer faster payments due to a looser regulatory environment.    

    For now, the company is just "defining the strategy," according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.      

    #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether Finds Way to Deploy Massive Profits
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD