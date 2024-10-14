Tether Finds Way to Deploy Massive Profits

Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has revealed its plans to explore opportunities in commodity trading after securing massive profits, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

The flagship stablecoin issuer is mulling over lending to several firms in the above-mentioned sector. The USDT stablecoin, which boasts a market cap of nearly $120 billion, could be potentially integrated into traditional commodity trading.

Physical commodity traders typically rely on revolving credit facilities in order to be able to access capital in a reliable fashion. This helps them mitigate possible risks given that commodity prices tend to be quite volatile. Traders tend to rely on banks for securing necessary funding, but non-bank financial institutions have also emerged as increasingly important players.

Advertisement

Tether reportedly wants to position itself as a more efficient lender since it would be able to offer faster payments due to a looser regulatory environment.

For now, the company is just "defining the strategy," according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.