    Bitcoin, USDT, P2P, AI: Tether Focus for 2025 Revealed

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announces more real-world use cases for Bitcoin (BTC) and USDT
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 14:20
    Bitcoin, USDT, P2P, AI: Tether Focus for 2025 Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Tether, a global fintech company and issuer of the largest stablecoin, USDT, will be searching for new use cases for crypto in the real-world segment. Also, together with partners, Tether will be moving toward new accomplishments in other types of "core freedoom tech," following a strategic investment in Rumble.

    Tether to focus on real-world use of BTC, USDT, AI and more, CEO Ardoino says

    Digital fintech mogul Tether is actively expanding its network of partners to focus on core workloads for 2025. Some of its key developments will be introduced to the segments of real-world usage for Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, and USDT, Tether's biggest stablecoin.

    The statement was shared by Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, on his X (formerly Twitter) account with 253,000 followers today, Dec. 24, 2024.

    Besides that, Tether will be exploring opportunities in other segments of core freedom tech, including private AI instruments, peer-to-peer communication and so on.

    Ardoino stresses that the entire scope of his platform's services will address a 10-digit audience across the globe:

    Our dedication goes to the hundreds of millions (likely billions already) of people in our network of reach. Unstoppable TogETHER.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Tether introduced its first venues in a number of previously untapped segments for the stablecoin giant. In Q4, 2024, it announced the project in the crude oil sphere on Middle East.

    Also, Tether is backing new-gen mining solutions in the LatAm region.

    Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy surprised by Tether's Rumble deal, here's why

    Last week it made headlines with a $775 million strategic investment in YouTube rival Rumble, a decentralized video content sharing platform.

    Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski sat down with Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy, renowned social media personality and crypto millionaire, to discuss the deal and its background.

    When Pavlovsky shared that this massive deal was completed in just one month of discussion, Barstool's head was pretty excited: "That fast?"

    As U.Today previously reported, Tether will fuel new developments on Rumble with an immediate transaction of $250 million.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

