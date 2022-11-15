Terra’s Do Kwon Says He’s Not Asking for Money

Terra’s Do Kwon claims that he remains at his house while South Korean officials insist that the disgraced Terra cofounder is on the run

In a recent tweet , Terra co-founder Do Kwon claims that he is not asking for money in a recent tweet.

The controversial entrepreneur responded to Placeholder partner Chris Burniske, who urged not to give money to Kwon or other disgraced cryptocurrency figureheads.

Burniske argues that Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the two founders of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital didn’t learn anything, which also applies to Kwon and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Zhu has been accused of making up stories by Zane Tackett, former head of sales at failed crypto exchange FTX.

Ads

The 3AC cofounder came back to Twitter after months of silence following the collapse of FTX.

Kwon added that he was currently located at his home without specifying further details.

As reported by U.Today, Terra is now allegedly in Europe after fleeing from Singapore.

In the meantime, South Korean prosecutors summoned Shin Hyun-seung, the cofounder of Terraform Labs over allegedly fraudulent transactions. Shin has also been accused of breach of duty.

As reported by U.Today , Kwon has reportedly denied fleeing from authorities despite being issued a Red Notice by Interpol.

However, South Korean authorities believe that Kwon is “obviously” on the run.